MISSOULA — The Montana football team got its 15th known commit in the class of 2020 when Washington free safety/wide receiver Rishi Daniels announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter.
Daniels is rated as a 3-star athlete by 247Sports. He's listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds while playing at Seattle Prep.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the man above for blessing me with the opportunity to continue my love for the game of football," Daniels wrote in a note posted in his tweet. "I want to thank all my friends and family who have given me constant love and support, my mom for being my rock and always being there me for through the ups and downs, my dad for pushing me to be the best I can be throughout my years of playing sports.
"Thanks to my little brothers who've have been my biggest fans and motivation. I also want to thank Coach Maul, all of my coaches and the entire Seattle Prep community for their support and role in building me into a better leader, student athlete and man. Lastly, I want to thank Tracy Ford, everyone at FSP for continuing to help me reach my full potential on and off the field and for all those who have helped me navigate through this recruiting process.
"With that being said, I am officially committed to The University of Montana. Thank you to Coach Schillinger and Coach Hauck for believing in me and I'm beyond excited to join the family."
The early signing period for football runs from Dec. 18-20.
I am Committed!! Beyond thankful and excited for the opportunity #GoGriz @MontanaGrizFB pic.twitter.com/4MncFi936V— Rishi Daniels (@rishidaniels) December 17, 2019
