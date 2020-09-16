MISSOULA — The Montana football team picked up its seventh known commit in the 2021 recruiting class when Oregon high school student Liam Brown announced his commitment Wednesday.
Brown is a 2-star offense tackle, according to 247Sports, and is the sixth 2-star or 3-star commit in Montana's recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder plays at Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon, as a two-way lineman.
"I am choosing to continue my education and football career with the University of Montana," Brown wrote in a tweet.
I am choosing to continue my education and football career with the University of Montana.@CoachGermer @CoachBErickson @GrizCoachGreen @Coach_Hauck @SacksGriz @CoachCox_Griz pic.twitter.com/A15o0BksLD— Liam Brown79 (@Brown79Liam) September 16, 2020
Brown is the third known out-of-state commit for the Griz, who also have commitments from 2-star Nevada high school quarterback Daniel Britt and Texas high school O-lineman/longsnapper Declan McCabe.
Montana has four known in-state commits: 3-star athlete Jace Klucewich, 2-star wide receiver TJ Raush and 2-star linebacker Geno Leonard from Missoula Sentinel and 3-star linebacker Kellen Detrick from Havre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.