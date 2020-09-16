Griz football logo (copy)

MISSOULA — The Montana football team picked up its seventh known commit in the 2021 recruiting class when Oregon high school student Liam Brown announced his commitment Wednesday.

Brown is a 2-star offense tackle, according to 247Sports, and is the sixth 2-star or 3-star commit in Montana's recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder plays at Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon, as a two-way lineman.

"I am choosing to continue my education and football career with the University of Montana," Brown wrote in a tweet.

Brown is the third known out-of-state commit for the Griz, who also have commitments from 2-star Nevada high school quarterback Daniel Britt and Texas high school O-lineman/longsnapper Declan McCabe.

Montana has four known in-state commits: 3-star athlete Jace Klucewich, 2-star wide receiver TJ Raush and 2-star linebacker Geno Leonard from Missoula Sentinel and 3-star linebacker Kellen Detrick from Havre.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

