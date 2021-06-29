The Montana Grizzlies picked up their first 3-star recruit in the Class of 2022 on Tuesday night.
Sam Alford, a 3-star wide receiver from Park City High School in Park City, Utah, announced his commitment on Twitter.
Committed!!! Go Griz🐻 @Coach_Hauck @CoachPease @MontanaGrizFB @ParkCityFtbl @Josh_Montzingo @DrMayne_ pic.twitter.com/CQu3hL5B2p— Sam Alford (@Sam_Alford22) June 30, 2021
"I would like to say thank you to all of my friends, family, and coaches for everything they do for me," Alford wrote in a note attached to his commitment tweet. "They have developed me into the player and person I am today.
"I would also like to thank Coach Hauck and the rest of the Montana football staff for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. With that being said, I'm extremely excited to announce my commitment to play football and further my education at The University of Montana."
Alford, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, chose Montana over offers from FBS teams Army, Navy and Air Force. His other FCS offers came from Big Sky teams Idaho and Southern Utah, and Ivy League teams Dartmouth and Yale.
Alford became the second known commit in UM's 2022 recruiting class. He joins Helena High linebacker Marcus Evans, who's rated as a 2-star athlete by 247Sports.
Alford is the younger brother of current Griz defensive tackle Eli Alford, who will be a junior in the fall. His twin brother Max Alford also has an offer from Montana. Their uncle Tony Alford is the Ohio State assistant head coach and running backs coach.
