MISSOULA — Montana added a long snapper to its 2020 recruiting class when Oregon high school senior Grayson Pibal announced his commitment Monday night via Twitter.
Truly blessed to be able too say that I have committed to play football and continue my education at @umontana @MontanaGrizFB I’m excited for the next 4-5 years! Thank you @GrizCoachGreen @FBCoachShann @jaceschillinger #GOGRIZ #RTD @TheChrisRubio @AndrewNemec @NW_Spotlight pic.twitter.com/BX7f9USEb0— Grayson Pibal🐋 (@GraysonPibal) January 14, 2020
Pibal is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound football player who attends Clackamas High School in Clackamas, Oregon. He's rated a 4.5-star long snapper by Rubio Long Snapping.
"Truly blessed to be able to say that I have committed to play football and continue my education at @umontana @MontanaGrizFB I'm excited for the next 4-5 years," Pibal wrote in his tweet. He also thanked recruiting coordinator and running backs coach Justin Green, safeties coach Shann Schillinger and tight ends coach Jace Schillinger.
Pibal was offered by Montana on Dec. 19 and had attended the Grizzlies' win over Idaho State on Oct. 5. He also took visits to Washington State and Oregon State.
Montana has just one long snapper on its roster, Matthew O'Donoghue, who will be a fifth-year senior in the 2020 season.
