MISSOULA — Ryder Meyer made quite the debut in his first extended playing time on defense.

The junior from Fairfield piled up a game-high 12 tackles, including one tackle for loss, in Montana’s 35-20 win over Butler on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. All 12 of Meyer’s tackles came in the first three quarters, all came while he was playing defense and he tallied those even though UM rotated players at least two deep.

Meyer was one of a handful of fresh faces on defense — whether it was someone taking on a larger role, a new role or someone who transferred into the program — who made an immediate impact in the opener.

“Playing in this defense has been great,” he said. “We’ve had a loaded safety group ever since I’ve been here, so I’ve had a great opportunity to learn from guys. The safety room we have now, there’s just awesome dudes that I love playing with.

“Playing with them out on the field, every time someone makes a play, we’re excited for one another. That’s what makes playing in this defense so fun. Everyone cares about one another. Someone makes a play, everyone’s going to be excited for that.”

The hardest hit of the day — and maybe the most brutal in recent Griz memory — came from senior safety Nash Fouch. Video of his hit went viral, getting shared by national outlets.

It was Fouch’s first game playing the free safety position that used to be played by Robby Hauck, the Big Sky Conference’s all-time leading tackler. He had previously played the strong safety spot.

“We’ve been working tackling every day since the beginning of camp, every day in the spring. I think it’s just hard work paying off,” he said. “Ryder Meyer had 12 tackles on Saturday. I think it’s just our hard work showing on the field. We work it every day whether we’re in full pads or just helmets. Taking good angles, closing space and running through people. So that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

Hawaii transfer Riley Wilson made a splash in his Griz debut after joining the team in the spring. He tied for third on the team and fourth in the game with six tackles, including half a tackle for loss, as a starter.

UCLA transfer Hayden Harris got the start at one defensive end spot. He didn’t register any stats but still got a nod from head coach Bobby Hauck.

“I thought they did a good job,” Hauck said of the two transfers. “We want to get better and better every week, so they’re just like everybody else on the defense. They’re not playing their best yet, but they played very well on Saturday.

“Riley did a really nice job rushing the passer when he had a chance to do that. I thought Hayden did a good job getting off of blocks and being in the right place. They’re both still learning it, but I thought they did a good job.”

Defensive end Kale Edwards, in his first start, totaled 2.5 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and had five tackles. Cornerback Trevin Gradney collected his first career interception in his first start.

“I think probably the biggest thing for us that shows for us on Saturday is that we have a lot of guys who can play football,” Meyer said. “We got a lot of guys who can go out there and take meaningful snaps and get the job done. I think that’s something that we can take with us for the rest of the season and just keep guys fresh and play fast all the time.”

Offensive line

Even while rotating nine offensive linemen, the Griz put up 441 yards of offense with a nearly balanced attack.

The five starters on UM's first touchdown drive were Chris Walker (left tackle), Kukila Lincoln (left guard), AJ Forbes (center), Journey Grimsrud (right guard) and Brandon Casey (right tackle). Walker, Hunter Mayginnes (left guard), Forbes, Liam Brown (right guard) and Cannon Panfiloff (right tackle) were on the field for the second touchdown drive. Declan McCabe also played.

The Griz carried the ball 45 times for 230 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. They ran for 177 yards in the second half as they rushed 31 times (5.7 ypc) compared to 14 attempts (3.8 ypc) in the first half.

Running back Eli Gillman ran for 119 yards and one score, earning one of eight honorable mentions for the FedEx Ground FCS National Freshman of the Week award. He had 98 of his yards in the second half.

Quarterback Clifton McDowell rushed 11 times for 80 yards and one score, with 77 yards coming after the half. Running back Xavier Harris had the third score while running nine times for 40 yards.

“I think that’s fairly typical with teams that will be persistent with the run game,” Hauck said. “I think early in the game teams have the ability to stop the run a little better. Especially when it’s hot out like that, I think you have a chance to wear people down a bit.

“I think maybe that happened to a degree. I didn’t really evaluate it that way, but that would be my best guess is that’s how it went. A lot of times if you’ll be persistent with it, those carries that are 2, 3 and 4 yards in the first half can be 5, 8 and 10 in the second half.”

Montana’s offensive line didn’t allow its quarterback to be tackled for a sack. That happened only four times in 13 games last season.

Butler was credited with one sack, which came when quarterback Sam Vidlak was called for intentional grounding in the second quarter. While not counted as a sack, UM lost 17 yards on an errant snap that Vidlak fell on for a 17-yard loss.

With the O-line's pass protection, UM completed 17 of 29 pass attempts for 211 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Vidlak was the primary passer, going 15-of-25 for 180 yards, one score and two picks.

“I thought they played pretty well run and pass,” Hauck said of the O-line, adding: “They’ll continue to go. Played quite a few guys. ... I thought those guys did a nice job.”

Special teams

Montana didn’t seem to lose a step with its specialists.

Kicker Grant Glasgow made both of his field goal attempts and all three of his PAT tries. He converted on field goals of 23 and 49 yards in his first college game. He redshirted at Kansas last season without playing in a game.

Glasgow also handled kickoffs, booting five of seven for touchbacks. He averaged 62.1 yards.

“I thought he had a big day,” Hauck said. “He mis-hit two kickoffs, but the rest of them, he was pretty smooth on it. The field goals were good. I haven’t looked at all the times yet, but they’d let me know if they’re real slow. I think everything was on time. He’s getting it elevated. He was really good (Saturday).”

Punter Travis Benham punted three times for an average of 47 yards with a long of 53. He placed one punt inside the 20-yard line. He spent the past three years at San Jose State.

“Looked to me like for the third year in a row with a different punter we got one that can hit the ball pretty decent there too,” Hauck added, alluding to the fact that UM had the FCS punter of the year in 2021 (Helena’s Brian Buschini) and 2022 (Kalispell’s Patrick Rohrbach).