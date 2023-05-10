The Montana Grizzlies are one loss away from their season being over after a 9-1 loss in six innings against the Northern Colorado Bears during the first round of the Big Sky softball championships Wednesday in Ogden, Utah.

The sixth-seeded Griz head to the loser-out bracket and will play noon Thursday against the loser of No. 1 Idaho State vs. No. 4 Portland State, which will be contested later today. They dropped to 10-36 overall this season and 4-12 against Big Sky teams.

The Griz had gone 1-2 against the Bears during the regular season, losing 10-2 and 7-1 while winning the middle game of the series 9-8.

The third-seeded Bears move on to face No. 2 seed Sacramento State later tonight in the second semifinal in the undefeated bracket. They improved to 22-20 overall and 10-6 against the Big Sky.

Montana managed just one run on six hits against pitcher Isabelle DiNapoli, who struck out three batters and didn't issue a walk in six innings. Griz starter Allie Brock allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings, while reliever Grace Haegele gave up three runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings.

The Griz surrendered two runs to Northern Colorado in the bottom of the first inning after going down 1-2-3 in the top of the frame. Alyssa Wenzel singled home Lauren Strathearn, who led off with a triple, and Alison Steinker later singled home Wenzel after a two-out walk.

Neither team scored in the second as the Griz were sent down 1-2-3 for the second inning in a row while the Bears again stranded two runners. No one scored in the third as No. 8 hitter Hannah Jablonski, the Grizzlies' first baserunner, was stranded at third and the Bears left a runner at third also.

The game was blown open in the fourth as the Griz were retired 1-2-3 for the third time and then gave up four runs in the bottom of the inning to go down 6-1. Wenzel tagged a three-run triple with one out after the Bears loaded the bases with no outs, ending the day for Brock in the circle. Wenzel crossed the plate on an RBI sacrifice fly by Amailee Morales against Haegele.

Presley Jantzi tagged UM's third hit of the game but was later out on a line drive double play to end the top of the fifth. UNC stranded a sixth runner, its fifth left in scoring position, in the bottom of the scoreless inning.

UM got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning as Kelly Sweyer smacked a two-out RBI single that drove in Jaxie Klucewich, who led off the inning with a single. The Bears added three runs after that to win by the run rule as Amailee Morales had an RBI groundout while Alexsi Barashkoff and Steinker followed with RBI singles.

