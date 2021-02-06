PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third consecutive series, Montana won the opening round before settling for a split.
The Grizzlies scored just 56 points on Saturday afternoon, falling to Portland State, 61-56, on the road. Montana dropped to 8-9 overall, 4-6 in the Big Sky Conference.
The Grizzlies led by as many as seven points in the first half and took a 28-27 advantage into the locker room after shooting 55% from the floor. Portland State tied the game just 69 seconds into the second half, however, and took the lead on its next possession. The Vikings didn't trail from that point forward.
After Montana was efficient from the floor in the first half, making 11 of 20 field goal attempts, the Grizzlies struggled in the second period. A Kyle Owens jumper tied the score at 36-36 with 14:54 to play, but Montana then went the next 4:40 without a point, falling behind by as many as five points.
The Grizzlies bounced back to make four consecutive shots, cutting the deficit to 43-42 with 9:24 to play. But they then again went cold, missing six straight field goal attempts and going more than six minutes without a field goal.
Still, despite the two extended droughts, Montana was within striking distance down the stretch. The Grizzlies had the chance to cut the deficit to a single possession with 34 seconds to play, but Montana's layup was blocked, and Portland State converted on the other end with two free throws.
Playing the foul game, Montana got as close as 59-56 but wasn't able to steal an inbounds pass. That allowed Portland State to make two more free throws and ice the game.
After one of its best rebounding performances of the season on Thursday, when Montana totaled 41 boards and out-rebounded a top-20 rebounding team in the country, Montana grabbed a season-low 23 boards on Saturday.
One of the bright spots for Montana came from sophomore Derrick Carter-Hollinger. After winning Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2020, Carter-Hollinger has been in and out of the lineup in 2021, battling injuries and missing five games.
The sophomore showed up in a big way this weekend, however, scoring a team-high 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting while leading the Grizzlies with four rebounds Saturday. On Thursday, he was Montana's rebounding leader, as well, with a season-best eight.
Montana's road doesn't get any easier. The Grizzlies' next four games come against two of the top teams in the Big Sky Conference standings.
The good news for Montana is that three of those four games come at home, with Montana hosting Weber State on Thursday and Saturday before a split series vs. first-place Eastern Washington. Saturday's game vs. the Wildcats is now set to tip off at 2:30 p.m.
