MISSOULA — Montana’s potential run to a Big Sky tournament championship will require the Griz to conquer a new conference bracket format as well as three other teams.
For one, the men’s tournament is running from Saturday through Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. Last year, games were played from Wednesday through Saturday, one day before Selection Sunday, when the NCAA tournament brackets are revealed.
Secondly, the top six teams get a bye into the quarterfinals instead of the top five as the league has shrunk from 11 to 10 teams. The bottom four teams play in the first round on Saturday and must win four games in five days to win the championship.
The teams seeded third through sixth open play on Monday and have to win three games in three days to reach the national tournament. The top two seeds open with a quarterfinal game on Sunday and have Monday off if they win as they try to secure three victories over four days.
“I like it,” Montana coach Travis DeCuire said of the new format. “It’s close to what the coaches were trying to get. It’s kind of a happy medium between what we once had and what the West Coast Conference does.
“I do believe the first and second seeds should have some sort of advantage and have an opportunity to be fresh going into a championship game. They did that, so I’m grateful for the change.”
The West Coast Conference, which Gonzaga is part of, puts its top two teams into the semifinals, meaning they need to win only two games to capture the title. For one, that rewards them for their consistently strong play throughout the conference season.
Also, it gives the conference’s best teams a better chance to earn the automatic bid, which could lead to a better seed in the NCAA tournament and a better chance for that league to rack up wins in the national tournament. The Big Sky’s last win at the NCAAs was Montana in 2006. It’s the longest drought of any of the 32 conferences.
In this format, the Big Sky’s top two seeds play Sunday and have Monday off but won't find out their opponent for Tuesday until Monday night. DeCuire doesn’t believe that negates any advantages of being a top-two seed.
“Not necessarily,” he said. “You prepare, you’ve got multiple guys on your staff that probably have done scouts and should be prepared for each possible opponent going in.
“They’re fresh, your body’s fresh, you’ve had a day off. They have a chance to watch the game live, your players have a chance to watch a team live and not play right before so they can see the full game. I still think there’s healthy advantages with that.”
Montana heads to Boise as the No. 4 seed after going 10-7 in conference play. The Griz earned a first-round bye and will open against No. 5 seed Idaho State in the quarterfinals 5:30 p.m. Monday.
In UM’s half of the bracket, No. 9 Northern Arizona and No. 10 Idaho open the tournament 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The winner moves on to face No. 1 Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Griz would face the winner of that quarterfinal game in the semifinals if they advance.
Out of those teams, the Griz went 0-2 against the Eagles, 1-1 against NAU with an overtime road loss, and 2-0 against Idaho and ISU. EWU enters the tournament 16-2 in Big Sky play but is on a two-game losing streak, falling to ISU and Montana State.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 7 Portland State and No. 8 Northern Colorado play in the first round 8 p.m. Saturday. The winner will play No. 2 MSU in the quarterfinals 8 p.m. Sunday. That quarterfinal winner will play the winner of No. 3 Weber State vs. No. 6 Sacramento State.
Against those teams, UM went 0-2 against the Bobcats, 1-1 against the Wildcats and Hornets, 1-0 against Portland State and 2-0 against Northern Colorado. MSU and EWU are the only two teams that have beaten every other Big Sky team at least once.
“Eastern got off to such a hot start in conference (that) one would have expected they would have won the conference,” DeCuire said. “Montana State returns many players from a championship team, would be expected two, probably have the longest win streak going into the conference tournament.
“Weber’s going to scrap it out. That’s kind of what you see in those top three programs and kind of what you expected over the last five to seven years.”
The semifinals are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday. The first semifinal, which is the one UM could potentially play in, will be televised on ESPNU in addition to being streamed on ESPN+. The other semifinal, which MSU could play in, will be on ESPN2 as well as ESPN+.
The championship game is slated for 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. That game will be televised on ESPN2 and streamed on ESPN+. All tournament games can be streamed on ESPN+.
Montana State is the defending tournament champion. If the Cats and Griz were to meet, it could only be in the title game with a berth to the NCAA tournament on the line.
The team that is the most consistent and pays the most attention to detail will put itself in the best position to win the tournament, DeCuire believes.
“The teams that can execute the scout the best are going to be the ones that win,” he said. "There’s just not enough difference in terms of the talent for guys just to turn it on and play hard.
“Your mental toughness and your fortitude are going to be challenged in three nights. So, the teams that do that the best are going to be the ones that find themselves in the championship.”
