Griz vs. Sacramento State basketball 13.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan (13) drives the ball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Cameron Wilbon (22) during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Griz and Hornets on Saturday at Robin Selvig Court. UM opens the Big Sky tournament against Idaho State in a quarterfinal game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Montana’s potential run to a Big Sky tournament championship will require the Griz to conquer a new conference bracket format as well as three other teams.

For one, the men’s tournament is running from Saturday through Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. Last year, games were played from Wednesday through Saturday, one day before Selection Sunday, when the NCAA tournament brackets are revealed.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments