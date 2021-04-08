MISSOULA — Montana has hired former NFL player and 15-year coaching veteran Ronnie Bradford as its assistant head coach and cornerbacks to replace C.J. Cox, who left for Kent State last month.
"I've known Ronnie for many years, and I have high regard for him both as a person and as a football coach," Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. "We feel fortunate to have him here working with our corners and serving as our assistant head coach. He's engaging, he's intelligent, and he's going to be great for our kids. Not just the corners, but the whole team."
Bradford was a sophomore cornerback on Colorado's 1990 national championship team, went on to be selected in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft and spent 10 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Arizona, Atlanta and Minnesota. He played in 136 games, including 99 starts, and saw action in Super Bowl XXXIII, during which he intercepted quarterback John Elway.
Bradford transitioned to coaching, spending 2003-08 as Denver's defensive backs and special teams coach, and 2009 as a defensive assistant with Kansas City. He moved to college coaching as a defensive administratvie assistant at California in 2010, a safeties coach at Memphis in 2011, a defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator at Louisiana Tech from 2013-15 and as a secondary coach at USC from 2016-18.
"I'm very excited to be here at Montana, I know what kind of program Coach Hauck runs, and I know he does a great job," Bradford said. "The players are a great, disciplined group who work hard, and that's all you can ask for from a coaching standpoint.
"Coach Hauck has also put together a great staff, and I'm glad to be a part of it. I'm fired up and can't wait to go."
