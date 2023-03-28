MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck let out a hearty laugh at the mention of Brian Dutcher, the coach who has led San Diego State to the men’s basketball Final Four.
Hauck, who previously coached at SDSU, later joked about hoping to avoid fisticuffs on the sideline this season with his new defensive analyst, his younger brother, Tim.
He appeared to be in a good mood as the Griz returned from spring break Tuesday for five more practices before the spring game a week from Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. He seemed jovial, loose and maybe most importantly refreshed as he heads into his 35th season coaching and his 12th as head coach in Missoula.
Perhaps that’s partly because it’s spring ball and the grind of the season is still months away. Maybe it’s because he finally has an entire roster of his recruits. Or possibly it’s because his staff underwent its first major shakeup as he heads into his fifth season of his second stint at UM.
“I think you always want to be cautious that you don’t get stale doing any one thing,” he said. “Certainly we do our best to avoid that. I love our players. I love football. So that means it’s never stale.
“Every day’s different. Twelve years total in two different stretches here, it’s never gotten old to me. Enjoying it. Having a lot of fun with our guys and our coaches truly. I pretty much enjoy every day here.”
This is the first time in Hauck’s second stint that the Griz have new offensive and defensive coordinators. Brent Pease moved from coaching receivers to being the OC and quarterbacks coach. Ronnie Bradford takes over as DC and safeties coach instead of coaching cornerbacks.
Other coaches switched roles. Bryce Erickson slides from tight ends to wide receivers, Chad Germer is now coaching just centers and guards on the offensive line, and Roger Cooper is leading the linebackers instead of safeties.
Rob Phenicie and Kim McCloud now have on-field roles after serving as analysts. Phenicie is coaching the tight ends and offensive tackles, while McCloud is coaching cornerbacks.
Mike Linehan is the new man on staff as the the defensive line coach, while Tim Hauck joins former OC Timm Rosenbach in the off-the-field analyst roles. The only coach doing the same thing is Justin Green coaching running backs.
Early returns from Hauck is that he likes the chemistry of the new staff setup.
“I think that’s evolutionary, but I think it’s good to freshen up your approach,” he said. “Sort of what I was alluding to there a little bit. We have good guys. New faces are good. It seems to happen in our profession generally speaking in this day and age.
“Back in the old days, (Penn State) coach (Joe) Paterno told me one time — because his staff, no one ever left — that he would switch guys coaching different positions just arbitrarily if he thought he needed to freshen it up. That doesn’t seem to be the case any more. It’s more transient than it’s ever been, so you tend to have some turnover and I think that’s good.”
Whether those coaching changes lead to a better showing than last year’s 8-5 record and second-round playoff exit remains to be seen. Hauck does finally have a full roster of players he recruited and signed after he was hired ahead of the 2018 season.
The Griz bring back eight All-Big Sky players and 16 starters (nine on offense, seven on defense). They have 16 seniors on their roster, with 12 being on defense or special teams and just four on offense, with all four being on the offensive line.
The Griz will have a different starting quarterback for the fourth consecutive season. Boise State transfer Sam Vidlak joins a mix that includes junior Kris Brown, sophomore AJ Abbott and redshirt freshman Kaden Huot.
“Our strengths are different right now than they were a year ago,” Hauck said. “The offensive line looks good. Parts of the defensive line look good. Linebackers are coming around. The competition has been great.”
He added: “It’s new faces doing different things. We obviously lost three All-American players off our defense. That’s a huge hole to fill, so we’re going to have to do it a different way. We’re still trying to figure that out. I think we’ll be good again, which will be good. That’s always something to be excited about.”