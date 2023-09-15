MISSOULA — Montana will face perhaps its stiffest competition of the young season as it closes out its nonconference football slate against an NCAA Division II team.

The Griz hold a 2-0 record and are ranked No. 12 in the FCS heading into their showdown against top-ranked Ferris State at 6 p.m. Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. They own a 35-20 home win over non-scholarship FCS team Butler and a 43-13 road victory against transitioning FCS program Utah Tech.

“We’re excited to be 2-0,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “It’s good to go on the road and win convincingly like we did. I liked our preparation. I liked our effort. I thought our guys did a real nice job of putting in the work last week and then going down there and playing a good game on the road. That was good.

“The game this week, any time you win, the games are big and this is a big game for us. In regard to Ferris State, all these guys do is win. … Good football team. Lot of success. It’s going to be a tall order to try to find a way to get a win this weekend.”

Ferris State is D-II, but the Bulldogs from Michigan aren’t your typical lower-division program. They’ve won the past two national championships at their level, 31 of their past 32 games, 57 of their past 60 games and 28 consecutive road games.

The Bulldogs are led by veteran coach Tony Annese, who is 117-17 at FSU since 2012. He’s 342-62 coaching at the high school, junior college and Div. II levels.

The game is being dubbed a “Black Out,” the first in Wa-Griz history. The Grizzlies will wear a new black uniform. UM is encouraging fans to wear black to the game under the lights.

“One, I want my guys to have an experience,” Annese said. “This is an opportunity to have an experience. Two, it’s hard to duplicate playoff football, and I’m talking about the crowd, I’m talking about the atmosphere, I’m talking about the level of intensity, the greatness of play on the field.

"It’s hard to duplicate that in the regular season. We’re going to treat this like an opportunity to play in a playoff game against a great challenge. This is going to be a lot of fun.”

Here are five things to watch in the game, which will be televised on ABC/Fox Montana, streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network.

Multiple QBs

UM has gone through its planned quarterback rotation where Sam Vidlak and Clifton McDowell each started one game and each played the second half of the other game. What will be the plan this week? Vidlak is 21-of-34 passing for 221 yards, two TDs and two interceptions. McDowell is 8-of-13 for 99 yards and has run 20 times for 106 yards and one score.

Ferris State has also played multiple QBs. Ninth-year senior Mylik Mitchell (6-foot-4, 212) is 16-of-24 passing for 232 yards and one TD along with seven runs for 36 yards. Sophomore Carson Gulker (6-3, 220) is 8-of-14 for 205 yards and three TDs. He’s also the leader in carries (27), rush yards (193) and rush TDs (four). He set the Div. II record with 31 rush TDs last year.

“One of them is a little bigger than the other one. He is a downhill runner,” Hauck said. “They both do carry the ball pretty well. I would say between the two of them, if one’s in the game they’re probably going to quarterback run game a little bit more. If the other one’s in, they’re probably going to throw a smidge more.”

Run or pass?

UM has put a high priority on running the ball in two games, particularly the past six quarters. The Grizzlies' 102 rushing attempts are tied for the sixth most in the FCS and are tops in the Big Sky. Their 246 rushing yards per game are 10th in the nation and third in the conference. Nick Ostmo and Eli Gillman each have gone over 100 rush yards in a game this year.

Ferris State has allowed only 55 rush yards per game compared to 277.5 pass yards allowed per contest. The Bulldogs have three defensive linemen between 300-349 pounds and a seventh-year senior who played in the Big Ten at Illinois, Olalere Oladipo. It could be the best look so far at how good this O-line is, not only in run blocking but also pass protection.

“I like our backs. I think they’re doing a nice job,” Hauck said. “When you can run the ball, that’s not just the running backs, there’s guys helping them. When you’re running the ball as successfully as we have, it gives your offense a chance to control the game and open up a lot of things. Those guys are doing a good job. They’re taking care of the football. They’re running hard. They’re hard to bring down. Hopefully get some more of that.”

Ferris State’s beefy O-line

Ferris State has started seven players on the offensive line this season. Here are their heights and weights: 6-5, 335; 6-4, 317; 6-5, 314; 6-4, 310; 6-6, 305; 6-6, 302; 6-2, 300. That’s an average of 311.9 pounds. The seven linemen UM rotated last week averaged 300.4 pounds.

It’ll be a literal big challenge for UM’s defensive line. Aside from tackle Alex Gubner at 284 pounds, the four D-ends who've been rotating in range from 230-252 pounds but could possibly use their speed and athleticism to not get knocked off the ball and beat blocks. Ferris State is running for 266.5 yards per game while the Griz are giving up just 72 on average.

“They’re big and physical,” Hauck said of Ferris State’s offensive line. “I think they look very strong as well. I think they have a little bit of a nasty streak to them, which I admire. They’re a good front. You probably don’t win all those games without a good front.”

Chunk plays

The Griz have given up some deep shots as receivers get behind defenders down the sideline. Fortunately for them last week, a 53-yard pass was waived off by a penalty and a 50-yard completion resulted in a fumble as Trevin Gradney hustled back to the receiver. Will more game reps help shore up those holes? Can the D-line get pressure to limit time for routes to develop?

UM has given up 260.5 pass yards per game, while Ferris has thrown for 258.5 on average. The Bulldogs have scored five offensive touchdowns between 34 and 54 yards, four of which were passing. Xavier Wade has eight catches for 222 yards (27.8 yards per catch) and one TD. Tyrese Hunt-Thompson has seven for 134 yards (19.1 yards per catch) and two TDs.

“We had some breakdowns,” Hauck said of the pass defense at Utah Tech. “It was really good for the most part. There was a couple completions in the middle of the field on third down that we probably should not have allowed those. Then we had two multiple vertical routes that we let go, which was not very good. For the most part it was good.”

Big-stage environment

The Bulldogs are the two-time defending national champs in D-II, but how will they handle Wa-Griz under the lights in a blackout game? The largest crowd they played in front of in their past two championship seasons was 17,000. They’ve played in front of more than 7,100 just three times in that stretch. Could a raucous environment rattle them in a few key areas?

Ferris State has already committed 31 penalties in two games compared to just 11 for Montana. The Bulldogs had a punt blocked and returned for a TD, but they’ve also ran back one punt for a score. They’ve coughed up just two turnovers, but UM has forced six and turned four into 21 points last week. Just a few miscues in those areas could swing the momentum.

“It’s something that’s emphasized,” Hauck said of converting turnovers into points. “We want to capitalize on the opportunity when we get the ball. And then we want to possess it our own selves and not give it away. So when we can take it away and go down and get points, those are huge momentum plays in a game. Momentum counts. You have to overcome it or you have to keep it, but momentum counts.”