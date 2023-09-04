MISSOULA — Montana had captured Tyler Thompson’s heart early on in high school.

He was in between his freshman and sophomore seasons when the Grizzlies started recruiting him out of northern California in between Sacramento and San Francisco. He didn’t get an offer right away from head coach Travis DeCuire, but UM had always stuck with him as a place he’d like to go if he got the opportunity.

Thompson grew into a four-star recruit and finally got that coveted offer from Montana on June 28. After an official visit to Missoula this past weekend, he announced his commitment to the Griz as their first recruit in the Class of 2024 on Monday afternoon.

“Not many people know this, but ever since I got in contact with them, I always wanted a Montana offer,” he said. “It was the school that had caught my eye. The coaching staff showed so much love. I looked at coach Trav, great coach. Assistant coaches, great coaches. Just overall good people.

“Then hearing about the community, everything just lined up at what I was looking for. The facilities are very nice. It was one of those things where this is something that I want. Actually being able to receive the offer, it just felt right. Everything lined up how I imagined it.”

Thompson was also being courted by several other schools this past summer after his performance at the Section 7 Event, a recruiting showcase in mid-June in Arizona. SBNation ranked him as one of the 15 standouts, including one of the top five in the 2024 recruiting class, at the tournament that had over 500 college coaches in attendance.

Thompson got offers from West Coast Conference teams Pacific and San Diego, A-10 team Duquesne and Big West team Cal State Northridge. His Big Sky offers included UM, Montana State, Sacramento State and Portland State.

He narrowed down his list to UM, MSU, San Diego, Pacific and CSUN. He then cut it down to UM and San Diego. The Griz won out for the player who ESPN ranks as the No. 16 recruit in California, No. 37 recruit in the region and No. 29 shooting guard in the country for the Class of 2024.

“It has everything I need,” he said of Montana. “The coaching staff is great. Community is great. The players are great. It’s my type of town in all honesty. Getting to the football game, the crowd, the student section, the people out there, it was great vibes.

"It kind of has a Cali vibe to it. It kind of looks like Lake Tahoe, it’s mixed with a little Berkeley people and the town looks like Alameda. It’s not like it’s a foreign place. It really felt like home when I was out there. I wasn’t like, oh, this is new. It was all new stuff, but it just felt right.”

Thompson described himself as a combo guard who can get to the rim, knock down the 3, hit mid-range shots and can play above the rim. He feels he can switch up the pace between playing fast or slow.

He currently stands at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, he said. He had been 6-2, 175 as a freshman.

His maturation as a player isn’t just physical. He’s learned more about the importance of making winning plays like rebounds, defensive stops and steals.

“My mentality has grown a lot,” he said. “More physical. Stronger. A lot more consistent. I learned to not really play for myself. I learned to play for the team. If I’m not scoring, what else am I doing? I’ve learned to do the dirty work.

“If the ball is not going in the basket, and even if the ball is going in the basket, I learned to balance it out to put the ball in the basket and also do the dirty work. I’ve evolved in many ways. Handle has gotten better. Shot has gotten better. The love for the game has grown even more. It’s been a lot of progression.”

Thompson plays for Vanden High School in Fairfield, California. He was named to the 2022-23 MaxPreps All Sac-Joaquin Section boys basketball third team although a knee injury sidelined him for a few weeks.

He’s also played AAU basketball for the Oakland Soldiers, the same program in which former Griz Will Cherry played. He was on the EYBL 15U team, EYBL 16U team and EYCL 17U team the past three years.

Coming to Montana, Thompson’s goals didn’t include anything about himself. It was all about the team.

"I for sure want to get a conference championship, make it to the NCAA tournament,” he said. “I really want to be a conference regular-season champion. I just want championships. I want to win games. I want to have fun. I for sure want to make an appearance in the NCAA tournament, make it as far as we can go and hopefully make history and do something crazy.”