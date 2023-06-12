The Montana Grizzlies received two commitments from Class of 2023 high school graduates in the past week.

Jordan Dever, a wide receiver from Shadle Park High School in Spokane, Washington, committed on June 5. He tweeted a photo of a commitment graphic and a photo of him signing with the Griz at his high school.

Dever is rated as a 2-star wide receiver by 247Sports. He's listed at 6-foot-1, 170 pounds. He also had offers from Central Washington, Pacific Lutheran, Whitworth and Knox College.

UM got a commitment from Billings Central's Kade Boyd, an all-state running back and all-conference safety, on June 6. He had committed to Montana Tech in January. The full story of his commitment can be read on 406mtsports.com.

New offers

Missoula Sentinel tight end Danny Sirmon, a Class of 2024 recruit, announced an offer from UM on Monday. He's listed at 6-6, 235 pounds. He also has an offer from Northern Colorado, where his brother, Jacob, is a quarterback. His father, David, won a national championship playing for the Griz in 1995.

On Saturday, Montana offered Will Haverland, an edge rusher in the Class of 2024 from Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon. He's rated as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports. He's listed at 6-5, 230 pounds. He also has an offer from fellow Big Sky team Portland State.

Brenton Handsford, a Class of 2024 defensive end/linebacker from Asheville High School in Asheville, North Carolina, announced an offer from UM on Saturday. He recently moved to North Carolina from Olympia, Washington. He's listed at 6-3, 232 pounds. He also has an offer from Appalachian State, a former FCS team now playing in the FBS.

Travis Benham, a punter who spent the past three seasons at San Jose State, announced on Thursday that he received an offer from UM. He played his first two years at Lewis & Clark College and City College of San Francisco. He's a grad transfer with one season of eligibility left. He also has an offer from Houston Christian.

On Thursday, Montana offered Devoryea Boyd, a Class of 2024 wide receiver/defensive back from Estacado High School in Lubbock, Texas. He's listed at 6-3, 185 pounds. He caught 38 passes for 590 yards, seven TDs in 12 games last season, according to MaxPreps. He also had 14 tackles, one TFL, one interception and one fumble recovery. His other offer is from Eastern New Mexico.

Previous offers

Nazaiah Caravallo, a 3-star linebacker/edge rusher in the Class of 2024, committed to Hawaii on Monday. He had received an offer from Montana on June 5. He played with incoming Griz QB Keali'i Ah Yat at Kamehameha in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was previously committed to Arizona but decommitted May 20.

Bozeman Gallatin wide receiver Quinn Clark picked up an offer from Nebraska on Monday after attending a Huskers camp over the weekend. The Class of 2024 recruit received a full-ride offer from Montana and an offer from Montana State in February. He's rated as a 3-star receiver and the No. 1 player in Montana, per 247Sports. He's listed at 6-5, 195.

Joseph Grezmak, a tight end from Louisburg College, announced a scholarship offer from UM Friday, one day after sharing that he got an offer from Western Illinois. He had received a preferred walk-on offer from UM on May 31.

Colby Bell, a tight end from El Camino College, took an official visit to UM the first weekend of June. He received an offer from the Griz in late May.