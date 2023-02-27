Montana clinched a winning record for the 15th consecutive season as it completed the series sweep of Idaho on Monday.
The Griz improved to 16-13 overall and 10-7 in the Big Sky. They won for the seventh time in their past eight games after a 3-6 start to conference play.
UM could've potentially had the chance to add another win prior to the league tournament. However, its postponed game last week against Portland State won't be made up Wednesday because it won't affect tournament matchups.
The Griz were locked into the No. 4 seed for the league tournament regardless of the outcome Monday. Their next chance to add a win will be 5:30 p.m. Monday against No. 5 seed Idaho State in the quarterfinals.
They'll finish with a .500 or better record for the 15th year in a row regardless of what happens at the Big Sky tournament. Only 15 teams in NCAA Division I have a current streak of 15 or more consecutive winning seasons.
"If I felt pressure when I was hired, it was that," ninth-year UM coach Travis DeCuire said during his postgame radio interview about continuing the streak. "We all want to hang banners and you can't do that every year. You want to compete, you want to have a team that can compete for that.
"But the most important thing is you rack up winning seasons, you rack up success. I try to define this program with some other things, like graduation rates and GPAs, employment of student-athletes. I think that's more important. But I am stuck with being the gatekeeper in this situation and fortunate that we're able to continue to go with it."
Only five players scored for Montana, with four of them carrying the load as the team shot 46.6%. The Griz didn't need that much scoring as they held Idaho to 53 points, the third-fewest they've allowed in 29 games this season.
UM limited Divant'e Moffitt to 21 points and Isaac Jones to 14 points as it tried to keep Idaho out of the paint, forcing the Vandals to shoot 38.8% from the field and 2 of 10 on 3-pointers. Both of them went into the weekend as two of only three Big Sky players averaging over 20 points per game.
The Griz outrebounded Idaho 34-30 and had a 6-2 edge in blocked shots. A Laolu Oke block that led to an Aanen Moody 3-pointer helped the Griz snap out of a cold start and take a 26-23 halftime lead. They outscored Idaho 42-30 in the second half.
The result of that defensive performance was Montana not having to sweat out a game down the stretch. It was just the third time in 10 conference victories that the Griz won by more than eight points.
"That was our challenge," DeCuire said. "Look, we're not moving anywhere in the standings, so what can we improve upon to put us in position to be able to win three in a row? To me, it's the 50-50 balls, those loose balls.
"We didn't get them in the first half for a long time. I think we got to about the eight-minute mark and we started winning that battle, that's when we took the lead and went into halftime with a small lead.
"In the second half, I felt like we got all of them. The ones we didn't get the possession, we got the ball, we just went out of bounds with it or it became a jump ball. But we did everything we needed to do to make sure they didn't get possession."
Guard Brandon Whitney led Montana with 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting. It's the fourth time he's reached 20 points this season and the first time since Dec. 31 against Idaho in Missoula.
Forward Josh Bannan filled up the stat sheet as he went for 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks. It was his first double-double since Jan. 28 at Portland State.
Guard Josh Vazquez scored 14 points, making 4 of his 5 3-point attempts. It marked the first time this season he made four 3-pointers in back-to-back games after not making more than three prior to Saturday.
Moody added 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Forward Mack Anderson had UM's other two points.
"The thing I told the guys at the end tonight is the sign of having a good team is when you win, the pin goes to multiple different people, it's not the same guys over and over," DeCuire said. "Whitney closing the game the way he did, they were going under the ball screen and when teams have done that, they actually haven't been successful doing it. So I hope people continue doing it because he's too quick to keep him from getting where he wants to get.
"Then our ball movement got better in the second half, which is something we've been working on. The new offense we're putting in, it's just difficult for guys to read because everything happens so quickly. We caught rhythm in the second half of getting the ball to the second, third side and then we just ended up with a lot of layups."
Vandals coach Zac Claus was let go just minutes after the loss to Montana, the Idaho athletic department announced. He compiled a 28-88 record leading the Vandals. Tim Marrion will serve as acting head coach through the end of the conference tournament for last-place Idaho.
