MISSOULA — Several hours before the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve, Josh Vazquez started the celebration inside Dahlberg Arena when he dropped a clutch 3-point ball through the basket.
Vazquez’s triple from the left wing with three seconds on the shot clock gave the Griz a 65-56 lead over Idaho with 49 seconds to play after their 16-point lead had been cut to six. It was just his second made field goal of the game, and it proved to be the dagger in a low-scoring afternoon matinee.
The Griz answered the bell on defense and got enough offense in a 67-56 win after they lost an 87-80 shootout to Eastern Washington on Thursday. It was their best defensive performance since the first week of December, and it resulted in them improving to 1-1 in Big Sky play.
“Defense wins,” DeCuire said. “If you get stops and you can hold your opponent to low field goal percentage, you don’t have to be perfect offensively to win. That’s basically the difference between the two games.”
Montana limited Idaho to 34.8% from the field, its lowest since Dec. 6, after allowing the Eagles to shoot 48.1%. It was even more drastic in the first half as the Griz held the Vandals to 21.7% with just five makes on 23 attempts. Their previous three opponents all shot 47.4% or better.
The Griz lessened high-percentage attempts by contesting shots. They registered a season-high nine blocks. Vazquez and forward Dischon Thomas each collected three of those.
The Griz also limited easy baskets on second-chance opportunities by doing a better job of controlling the boards. They outrebounded Idaho 35-34 after being outrebounded 45-28 by the Eagles and giving up 12 second-chance points compared to the three they allowed to Idaho.
DeCuire chalked up the defensive success to stemming from a more physical practice than usual Friday despite it being their shortest turnaround of the season between games. The players answered the questions he put on the whiteboard of being physical and wanting it more.
“I think our intent was there,” he said. “That’s what I’m talking about with winning plays. When you watch film, I should see guys running the floor and contesting shots and rotating and attention to detail on the defensive side of the ball. Offense will take care of itself. I’m pretty sure I’m going to enjoy watching this film.”
Idaho came into the game with two of the Big Sky’s top five scorers. Forward Isaac Jones, who entered second in scoring and first in field goal percentage, single-handedly kept Idaho in the game. He scored 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. The rest of the team was 7 of 32 from the field.
Jones scored his first three baskets against three different defenders as the Griz dealt with early foul trouble. When Montana shut him down, the Vandals began chucking up 3-pointers and made just 2 of 10 in the first half as the Griz built a 33-20 lead at the intermission.
Jones poured in 19 of his points in the second half, primarily on shots right at the rim, helping Idaho shoot 47.8% after intermission. The Vandals also were more selective on their 3-point attempts, making 4 of 10.
Idaho got within single digits for the first time since 19-10 when Trey Smith hit a 3-pointer to cut UM’s lead to 49-40. Divant’e Moffit, who came into the contest fifth in the league in scoring, missed his first 11 shots from the field until his 3-pointer trimmed UM’s lead to 60-52.
That was the Vandals’ last basket as UM held them without a field goal for the final 2:56. The Griz didn’t allow a made field goal in the final 5:23 of the first half.
Fourth-year Idaho coach Zac Claus was upset with his team’s lack of pace on offense and its lackadaisical approach in the half court. That helped lead the Griz to an 11-6 margin in turnovers and a 12-7 edge in points off turnovers as they hustled to loose balls.
It was the second time Idaho was held below 60 points, having opened Big Sky play with a 72-58 loss at Montana State Thursday. The Vandals entered conference play averaging 79.7 points, the second best among league teams.
“They do a really nice job of being aggressive, being physical in what they do defensively,” Claus said of the Griz. “I’ve seen our guys play at a much higher level in terms of what we’re capable of doing offensively. It was disappointing to see what we did today.”
Montana point guard Brandon Whitney was a man on a mission after Thursday’s loss made it hard for him to sleep. He scored six points in the opening four minutes, eclipsing the five points he put up in an uncharacteristic game against EWU due to early foul trouble.
He scored or assisted on UM’s first 15 points, finding three lanes to the rim for layups and knocking down a pair of 3-pointers, one from each wing, as Idaho played off him. His back-to-back triples started a 14-0 run in which the Griz turned a 10-9 deficit into a 23-10 lead.
Vazquez assisted on both of Whitney’s triples. He matched his career high with five helpers for the fourth time.
“I think we came out ready to play,” Whitney said. “We had to bounce back after our performance two days ago. I think we had a chip on our shoulder and we were ready to get one.”
Montana forward Josh Bannan also came out with determination after feeling he didn’t play with enough intent to pursue rebounds against EWU. He put in extra rebounding work Friday and grabbed seven boards, one behind Dischon Thomas for the team high.
While Bannan’s offense wasn’t going early, DeCuire was impressed with how he stayed locked in on defense, particularly his activity off the ball. He scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half to help Montana stave off Idaho’s advances.
Bannan answered with a basket each of the first three times Idaho cut the deficit to single digits in the final 10 minutes. His play down low helped UM accumulate a 32-20 advantage in paint points after being outscored 34-20 Thursday.
“I think our mentality was a huge part of it,” he said of the defensive turnaround. “I think our buy-in today was a lot better than it was Thursday. I think Thursday was a bit of a reality check: If we don’t play well, we’re not going to win too many games. It was important to bounce back, and I think we did a better job of that on the defensive side of the ball.”
