MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck as far back as 2019 said he wanted to face North Dakota State, which has now won nine of the past 12 FCS national championships.

The Grizzlies got their shot last season in Fargo, North Dakota, and hung with the Bison for the early portion of the game. They faded down the stretch and ended the season with a 49-26 defeat in the second round of the playoffs.

The loss ended a year in which the Griz finished with an 8-5 record, a 1-5 mark against teams with a winning record and three losses by a single possession. They had been picked to win the Big Sky Conference and peaked at No. 2 in the FCS Top 25 poll.

“They’re obviously a very good football team historically,” Griz senior defensive tackle Alex Gubner said of NDSU. “It sucks because we were in the game beginning of the third (quarter) and then we let it slip away. It sucks but we also know at the same time that we can compete with anyone in the country.

“I think we’re just more hungry now and we’re not afraid of big competition like that. They’re a very good football team. I think that’s the standard of FCS football and I think we’re working towards that and I think this season will show that we’re at that level.”

The Griz came undone as they gave up 453 rushing yards to NDSU in the loss. That came two games after they allowed 439 to Montana State.

In total, they surrendered 1,034 yards on the ground in their final three games, or 344.7 per game. Before that, they had limited teams to 973 rush yards in their first 10 games, an average of 97.3 per game.

Hauck identified the way to close the gap between UM and NDSU is to “stop the run in the fourth quarter and score more points.” UM was within 21-20 early in the third quarter but then gave up touchdown runs of 75, 68 and 73 yards.

“I think our plan was a little flawed, first of all,” he said after dissecting the film in the offseason. “And then we were down a few guys and we just didn’t play it very well. We were not a full-strength crew, but whatever, that’s the way it is. I didn’t think our plan was good enough.”

The Griz have a new defensive coordinator this season in Ronnie Bradford. He’s coached in the secondary over the years, unlike former DC Kent Baer, who coached linebackers before retiring after 50 years in coaching.

Stopping the run is still an important tenet of Bradford’s defense, senior linebacker Levi Janacaro noted.

“He places as much importance as coach Baer did,” Janacaro said, “which is cool that he’s been a secondaries coach but still is putting that much emphasis on stopping the run. There hasn’t been a beat missed there.”

Gubner concurred with Janacaro’s sentiment about Bradford.

“It’s very important to him,” he said. “He gets pumped up when the D-line makes plays. I think people get that impression because he’s been a DB guy and obviously he’s so smart with coverages. But I think at least with the D-line we’ve seen he’s emphasized it at walkthroughs and meetings and all that stuff.”

The page is turned to this season, but the loss to NDSU did stick with Janacaro for a while.

“It definitely has, but you try not to think too much about the past,” he said. “Watched all the film the month after that game and learned from it and then just tried to flush it and looked to our first game for this year. I think that we just need to maintain playing hard at all times in all games.”

Defensive line

Gubner headlines the defensive line and quite possibly UM’s entire defense entering the season. The Griz nominated him for the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP award and he earned preseason All-America honors.

He had sat out some during spring camp because he was banged up but said now he’s feeling “good” in fall camp. He’s been sporting an increasingly more ripped-up jersey, which he said was because “the offensive line keeps holding me.”

Beyond Gubner, the D-line has some holes to fill with 2022 starter DeAri Todd exhausting his eligibility and would-be junior Jacob McGourin, the other starter, being one of five linemen with eligibility remaining who left the team after the season.

“You see it on film, I think we got a tough group of guys that get after it,” Gubner said after seven practices in fall camp. “We run to the ball every play. And then we’re physical. We get after dudes. That’s the way defense should be played.”

Hauck sees Gubner and Noah Kaschmitter rotating at defensive tackle this season. It had been Gubner and Eli Alford in past years, although the latter ran out of eligibility.

“Right now it’s Kaschmitter,” Hauck said. “He can play multiple positions, but right now it’s him. He’s played really well. He might have been the MVP of spring ball if we gave one of those.”

At defensive end, the Griz return juniors Henry Nuce, Kale Edwards and Garrett Hustedt. Nuce totaled 5.5 tackles for loss while playing in all 13 games last season. Edwards tallied 3.5 TFLs and a fumble recovery touchdown in 11 games. Hustedt had 3.5 TFLs in 11 games.

Hauck identified those three as well as Hayden Harris and Matai Mata’afa as others who should factor into the rotation. Harris transferred from UCLA in the spring of 2023 and Mata’afa came from Mississippi State over the summer. Harris played in three games over four seasons in the Pac-12 and Mata’afa appeared in three games in two seasons in the SEC.

“They’ve worked hard,” Hauck said of the transfers. “They both have picked it up. Obviously, Harris was here in the spring, so that helped him a little bit. Those guys have done a good job.”

Other returners for the Griz are sophomores Wyatt Wegener, Kellen Detrick, Sloan McPherson and Dylan Smith, and redshirt freshman Jareb Ramos. Wegener moved from linebacker to defensive line and Detrick slid over from defensive end to defensive tackle this offseason.

Other newcomers to the defensive line are true freshmen Will Jenkins, Brendan Murphy and Jaxon Tucker.

The D-line has a new coach in Mike Linehan, who took over for the now-retired Barry Sacks. He spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant on the defensive line at San Diego State.

“Coach Linehan, he’s very knowledgeable about the game,” Gubner said. “He’s passionate about it. That guy’s a grinder. Lives in the film room. Every play you’ve made or play you’ve done bad, he’s seen it. His attention to detail is very good. I think he’s very good for the D-line and the young guys and getting dudes developed. I’m excited that he’s here.”

Linebackers

Janacaro highlights a linebacker corps that must replace All-American Patrick O’Connell, who is trying to earn a spot in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks. UM also has to fill the void of Marcus Welnel, an All-Big Sky honorable mention who ranked second on the team with 97 tackles.

Janacaro was an All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2022 and a preseason All-Big Sky pick this year. He ranked third on the team with 87 tackles last season.

“It’s always hard to tell how the defense looks when you’re playing your offense because they know what you’re doing, you kind of have a sense of what they’re doing,” Janacaro said. “As far as guys playing, everybody’s playing hard, the young guys are learning the playbook. We’re all doing what we need to do, so it’s been encouraging.”

Hauck identified Janacaro, seniors Tyler Flink and Braxton Hill, junior Ryan Tirrell and transfer Riley Wilson as the five main linebackers so far in camp. Hill had 66 tackles and five TFLs while Flink had 35 tackles and five TFLs last season. Tirrell managed 12 tackles as a special teams standout.

Hauck spoke glowingly of Wilson, who transferred from Hawaii in time for spring camp. He played in 16 games and made one start, at nickelback, in three years before he transferred.

“In the spring, he made a lot of plays,” Hauck said. “That’s probably the idea a little bit, to make plays. He made a lot of them in the spring. He’s got great speed. He’s got a knack for getting on and off blocks, beating blocks. Tough guy. I think he’s got phenomenal speed. Kind of fired up about him.”

Beyond those five, Hauck said playing time for spots six through eight is up for grabs. Other returners are juniors Carson Rostad and Cooper Barnum, sophomores Geno Leonard and Asher Croy, and redshirt freshmen Marcus Evans, Vincent Genatone and Cooper Walton.

UM also brought in transfer Erich Osteen and true freshmen Cy Stevenson, Clay Oven and Hayden Opitz. Osteen didn’t play in any games over four seasons at UCLA.

The linebackers have a new coach in Roger Cooper, who moved over from coaching safeties when Baer retired in the offseason. This is the second season at UM for Cooper, who was an All-American linebacker at Montana State and previously was the defensive coordinator at Idaho State.

“Both of them are super good in what they do,” Janacaro said. “They differ a little bit in their approaches, but they’re both just as knowledgeable as can be. Both of them have been great. Coach Coop has been a great addition.”