MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team hits the road for the first time in Big Sky Conference play coming off a performance that could potentially serve as a springboard for prolonged success.
The Griz rediscovered their defense Saturday in a 67-56 victory over Idaho to improve to 1-1 in conference play. That came after an 87-80 loss to Eastern Washington, which led to a lengthy postgame discussion Thursday and a physical practice Friday.
The Griz will put that revitalized defense to the test against Northern Arizona 6 p.m. Thursday in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Northern Colorado 6 p.m. Saturday in Greeley, Colorado. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
"Defense always travels better," UM coach Travis DeCuire said. "You don't have as many opportunities to shoot in someone else's gym. The environments are all different. But defense always travels, especially when you are a team that focuses on defense like us. That'll be our No. 1 focus going into this trip."
The Griz will face two teams that are hungry for a conference win. NAU and UNC both went 0-2 on the road during the opening week of league play.
The Lumberjacks are coming off a 79-53 loss to Idaho State and a 76-60 loss to Weber State. The Bears played those teams closer in defeat, losing 81-72 to Weber State and 90-83 in overtime against Idaho State.
It's a surprising start for both teams because ISU was picked to finish last in the preseason Big Sky polls. It's more shocking for UNC, which was second in the polls, while NAU was seventh in one and eighth in the other.
Montana was third in both polls, while Montana State is also 1-1 after being picked first. Eastern Washington joins WSU and ISU as the only 2-0 teams after knocking off both UM and MSU.
"We're in a good spot," DeCuire said. "The conference is wide open. We all cross over multiple times. You got to win the games you're supposed to. We let one get away. So we got to find a way to steal it back someway or another, a road game that maybe some other people can't win.
"But it's wide open. You look at the standings today, they'll be a lot different than next week. That's one of the good things about our conference is anyone can win any night, so it's going to be important to stay focused and continue to improve week by week."
Each team UM will face on this trip has a standout player who earned preseason All-Big Sky honors. For NAU, that's Jalen Cone. For UNC, that's Daylen Kountz.
Cone heads into the week ranked fourth in the conference averaging 17.2 points per game. He holds the top 3-point percentage at 36.9% and is making a league-best 2.5 3-pointers per game.
Kountz is third in the league at 17.9 points per game. He's topped by teammate Dalton Knecht, who leads the Big Sky with 18.9 points.
NAU is averaging 72.1 points but allowing 75.9, while UNC is putting up 72.2 but giving up 80.5. That combination could create the chance for UM to find its desired balance of scoring 80-plus points while holding teams in the 60s.
"It's going to be defensive rebounding and it's going to be defensive field goal percentage," DeCuire said of achieving those numbers. "It's back to the same concept of winning plays. You got to rebound the ball, you got to get all the loose balls, all the 50-50 balls, and minimize your opponent's attempts.
"If they get as many shots as you get, then you're going to look up and it's going to be a tight game. So, for us, we just got to be consistent with that."
