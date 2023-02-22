Griz vs. Montana State men's basketball 12.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies guard Josh Vazquez (3) dribbles against Montana State Bobcats guard RaeQuan Battle (21) during the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game between the Griz and Cats on Saturday at Worthington Arena in Bozeman. The Griz close the regular season by hosting Portland State on Thursday, Sacramento State on Saturday and going to Idaho on Monday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Montana closes the regular season with three games against teams that are all below the Grizzlies in the Big Sky standings.

On one hand, that could be a good thing because winning games in which they should be favored could have them hitting a high note going into the conference tournament starting March 4 in Boise. They play Portland State, Sacramento State and Idaho over five days.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments