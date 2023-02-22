MISSOULA — Montana closes the regular season with three games against teams that are all below the Grizzlies in the Big Sky standings.
On one hand, that could be a good thing because winning games in which they should be favored could have them hitting a high note going into the conference tournament starting March 4 in Boise. They play Portland State, Sacramento State and Idaho over five days.
On the other hand, playing teams below them means the Griz will need help moving up the standings because they’ll need other teams to beat Weber State for them to jump to the third seed. WSU hosts Eastern Washington and Idaho and plays at Northern Arizona.
The Griz are two games behind the Wildcats with three games to play. They can still finish anywhere from third through seventh in the standings. One more victory or one Idaho State loss will secure a top-six finish and grant them a first-round bye in the tournament.
The Griz are currently fourth with an 8-7 record and can finish 8-10 at worst. The eighth-, ninth- and 10th-place teams are 5-11, 4-11 and 4-12, and can’t finish higher than Montana.
UM is two games ahead of Sacramento State, Portland State and Idaho State, which are all tied for fifth at 6-9. ISU can end 9-9 at best, while one of Sac State and PSU can end 9-9 at best and the other 8-10 at best because they play each other in the regular-season finale.
If the Griz beat PSU 7 p.m. Thursday or Sac State 7 p.m. Saturday at Robin Selvig Court, they would finish with a better record than that team and avoid the bottom four. If they lose both those games, a road win at Idaho 7 p.m. Monday would also do the trick because they could then end 9-9 at worst and would finish ahead of the Sac-PSU loser that could finish 8-10.
If the Griz lose to PSU and Idaho State loses to Idaho on Thursday, the Griz would clinch a top-six seed. Both UM and ISU could then potentially finish 8-10, but the Griz swept the series for the head-to-head tiebreaker. Because of that tiebreaker, a single ISU loss to Idaho, Eastern Washington or Northern Colorado puts the Griz in the top six.
Regardless, Montana is focused on continuing its own growth, which started after a road loss at Sacramento State last month. The Griz have beaten PSU and Idaho once each but can't take them lightly.
“It’s going to give us a feel for where we stand,” DeCuire said of the three games. “It’s about where we want to be heading into the conference tournament and how important it is to us as a group to be a team that has the potential to win a conference tournament. We can’t take any more steps backwards if we’re going to be one of those teams.
“The teams that have the most momentum typically are the teams that find themselves playing in the finals. We have the potential to be one of those based on how we’ve played up until this point, but we need to continue with it. This is a little bit of a gauge of where we’re at mentally.”
Portland State
The Vikings have gone 3-3 since they lost to the Griz, 73-67, on Jan. 28. All three wins have come against teams currently lower than them in the standings.
PSU heads into the week with the No. 3 scoring offense (72.8) in the Big Sky during league play but is allowing 75.9 points for a scoring margin of minus-3.1 points. The Vikings have the worst field goal defense (50.4%), 3-point defense (38.8%) and rebound margin (minus-6.0), but they lead in turnover margin (plus-3.8), blocked shots (3.73) and are second in steals (6.47).
PSU is powered by former Griz guard Cameron Parker, who is a two-time Big Sky player of the week this season. He ranks fourth in the conference in scoring (20.0), second in field goal percentage (54.1%), first in assists (6.9) and fourth in steals (1.2).
Sacramento State
The Hornets had lost six consecutive games since beating the Griz, 67-48, on Jan. 26. They snapped that skid by beating Idaho State on Saturday.
It’ll be a contrast in styles after facing PSU as Sacramento State is tied for third in the Big Sky in scoring defense (67.1) and fifth in field goal defense (45.6%) but ninth in 3-point defense (38.5%). Center Callum McRae is 16th in scoring (12.5 points) on 52.0% shooting, which ranks fifth. Guard Zach Chappell is 18th at 12.1 points. Both are tied for 15th in assists (2.3)
Sacramento State ranks second in rebounding margin (plus-6.5) and owned the boards against the Griz, 35-19, leading to a 38-20 advantage in paint points. McRae is second in rebounds (9.3) and fifth in blocks (0.9). Akol Mawein is third in blocks (1.1) and seventh in rebounds (6.0).
Idaho
The Vandals have won two of their past four games after a 2-9 start to Big Sky play. They haven’t played the Griz since Dec. 31, a 67-56 UM win in Missoula.
Idaho owns the No. 4 scoring offense (70.8) while ranking fifth in field goal offense (45.8%) but last in 3-point offense (30.3%) as they score near the rim. The Vandals have the worst scoring defense (77.3) for the worst scoring margin (minus-6.5), the second-worst field goal defense (49.0%), third-worst 3-point defense (37.8%) and second-worst rebound margin (minus-5.3).
Idaho has two of the Big Sky’s top three scorers in No. 2 Isaac Jones (20.7) and No. 3 Divant’e Moffitt (20.1). Jones, a forward, leads in field goal percentage (61.5%), is third in rebounds (8.3) and ranks first in blocks (1.3). Moffitt, a guard, is fourth in field goal percentage (46.8%) and second in assists (4.7).
