MISSOULA – The start of a new week brought a pair of Montana Grizzly football announcements along with it, prompting mixed emotions Monday.
The bad news was that redshirt freshman QB Daniel Britt announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal. The Las Vegas native emerged as the Grizzlies’ No. 2 quarterback by season’s end, overtaking then-sophomore Kris Brown.
"I absolutely loved Montana, the fans, the city, my teammates, just all of Montana," Britt told 406mtsports.com. "I just felt I wasn’t developing enough as a player in the QB room. But I loved Montana and I loved that I got the experience to go play there and meet some great people."
He played in four games on the season, often inserted with the outcome all but decided. In those contests, he showed flashes of his dual-threat ability, extending broken plays and creating something out of nothing.
But at the end of the year, he was needed when it mattered most. Starting quarterback Lucas Johnson was forced to exit the team’s second-round playoff loss to North Dakota State, forcing Britt to play the second half.
He threw one interception and one touchdown, ultimately resulting in a 49-26 Griz loss.
Britt ended the season with three touchdown passes and three interceptions while running for another 189 yards and a score.
His departure leaves a hole at quarterback, as he seemed to be the lead man heading into the offseason. Still remaining are Brown, sophomore-to-be and Oregon transfer AJ Abbott, and redshirt freshman-to-be Kaden Huot.
Coming in as freshmen will be Keali’i Ah Yat, son of UM great Brian Ah Yat, and Kalispell product Gage Sliter.
Later on Monday, a high school prospect announced his commitment to the Griz, cheering up the fan base’s collective mood.
Three-star running back Iverson Young out of Waxahachie, Texas, took to his personal Twitter account to pledge his allegiance to Montana.
His .8433 composite rating given by 247Sports makes him the highest-rated Grizzly commit out of high school in program history. He passes the late Jesse Sims, who was an .8400 three-star tight end.
In his high school career, Young ran for 2,800 yards and 27 touchdowns while playing in a shared backfield. Joining Nick Ostmo, Isiah Childs and Xavier Harris should be no problem for Young, who has experience as a complimentary piece.
One of his high school coaches, Darius Terrell, said via Twitter: “Natural runner with good vision. His eyes pair with his feet and he’s a natural slashing type of runner. Has some of the best contact balance that I’ve been around and he’s always falling forward.”
With National Signing Day on Wednesday, his addition to the program was a timely one.
