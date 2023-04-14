Montana struck first but Northern Colorado responded with 10 straight runs to win the series opener 10-2 on Friday afternoon at Gloria Rodriguez Field in Greeley, Colorado. The Grizzlies fell to 7-30 overall and 1-6 in the Big Sky.

Kelly Sweyer led off the top of the second with a home run, her fourth of the season, the sixth of her career, to give the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead. After Presley Jantzi doubled to left with one out, Hannah Jablonski made it 2-0 with a two-out single to right. That would be Montana’s final hit of the game.

Northern Colorado took the lead in the bottom of the second on a three-run home run, then added four runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth. A leadoff walk and three two-out singles allowed the Bears to win in five innings, walking it off when Alyssa Wenzel drove in Northern Colorado’s ninth and 10th runs.

After allowing Jablonski’s run-scoring single in the top of the second, UNC starter Erin Caviness set down the final 10 Grizzlies she faced. She picked up her ninth win of the season on just 61 pitches.

Allie Brock started for Montana and took the loss, allowing five runs through the first two batters in the bottom of the fourth. Maggie Joseph and Evelyn O’Brien both pitched in relief.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at noon.