The Montana softball team lost to Fresno State and UC Riverside on Saturday as the Lynn Russell Miller Classic continued in Riverside, California.
The Grizzlies lost 8-4 to the Bulldogs in their morning game, 8-0 to the Highlanders in the afternoon.
Montana had the bases loaded in the top of the first in both games and couldn’t score. Both teams used that defensive momentum to score some early runs.
Fresno State scored three times in the bottom of the first off starter Allie Brock and added two in the fourth and one in the fifth to build a 6-0 lead.
Montana scored two in the top of the sixth on a two-run double by Hannah Jablonski, two more in the seventh on a two-run home run by Elise Ontiveros, the second of her career.
Presley Jantzi and Riley Stockton both had two-hit games, Evelyn O’Brien and Maggie Joseph both pitched in relief of Brock, who allowed five runs on eight hits.
After leaving the bases loaded in the top of the first against the host Highlanders, Griz pitchers walked the first four batters they faced in the bottom of the inning.
The Highlanders would score four runs in the first on just one hit, then add one in the second, two in the fourth to go up 7-0.
Montana had just two hits in the game against two UC Riverside pitchers. Both came in the third when the Grizzlies loaded the bases but again failed to bring anyone across home plate.
Jaxie Klucewich led off the inning with a single up the middle. Kendall Curtis was hit by a pitch and Kelly Sweyer singled to left with one out. The threat ended with an infield fly and a fly out to right.
UC Riverside won it with a lead-off, walk-off home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Montana will face Middle Tennessee at 10 a.m. (MT) on Sunday. The Grizzlies lost 1-0 to the Blue Raiders on Friday morning.
