MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies men’s and women’s tennis teams each earned two spots on the Big Sky’s all-conference teams that were released Monday.

Gustav Theilgaard collected men’s singles first-team honors while Theilgaard and Tom Bittner were doubles honorable mention. Rosie Sterk and Lauren Dunlap got women’s doubles first-team recognition while Hailey Murphy and Olivia Oosterbaan were doubles honorable mention.

Theilgaard, a sophomore, finished with a 9-7 overall singles record and went 4-3 in conference matches. His .562 winning percentage on court one ranked fifth in the Big Sky.

“I just saw so much growth and maturity out of Gustav this season,” UM coach Jason Brown said in a news release. “Being a sophomore at number one is a very tough ask and a lot of pressure. We were so young we didn’t have a senior to fall on for leadership, so we had to figure it out as a team, and he had to figure it out individually.

“He just did a great job of putting the pieces together and finding his best tennis toward the end of the season. He matured into a really nice leader, and I think this award will do nothing but spur that on in the coming seasons.”

Theilgaard and Bittner, a freshman, went 4-1 overall and 3-0 in conference play after joining forces late in the season. Their .800 winning percentage was third in the Big Sky.

“Literally every place we went on the road was new for both of them in conference play, and they did a great job of figuring it out as they went,” Brown said. “The honorable mention speaks to their potential in both singles and doubles. They’re both good kids and fight really hard on the court, and I’m glad the coaches around the league recognize that.”

Dunlap, a senior, and Sterk, a sophomore, are the first Griz to earn doubles first-team accolades since the conference first awarded that honor in 2017. They went 13-6 overall and 6-2 in conference for the second-most wins in the league.

“The cool thing was the consistency of it,” UM coach Steve Ascher said in a news release. “They started the spring together, they started winning, and they started winning really fun matches against Gonzaga and Utah. Then they go on the road and perform, which was impressive because you're all over, going from sea level to altitude at NAU at 7000 feet. So, that was impressive.

“The other thing that stood out to me was their chemistry. They weren't always playing well together, but somebody was always stepping up, making plays and rising to the moment. Plus, they had fun and they loved it. Every single practice was good, and that raised the level of the team in doubles as well. They brought it every day, and it was a joy to watch.”

Oosterbaan, a senior, and Murphy, a freshman, went 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Sky. This is the third all-conference award for Oosterbaan, who was doubles honorable mention in 2022 and doubles second team in 2021.

“We lost a few doubles points early, and I didn't like the direction it was going as a coach, so we shuffled it up to try something different. Olivia and Hailey got together, and I thought they played really well,” Ascher said. “They competed well, and they stepped up at the right moments. They had a lot of close matches that they pulled out, so they handled the pressure extremely well.”