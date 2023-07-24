Montana State led the way with seven players on the Big Sky preseason all-conference team, which was released Monday morning, while Montana was close behind with five players.
The Cats' honorees are fullback Derryk Snell, offensive linemen Rush Reimer and JT Reed, all-purpose player Sean Chambers, defensive linemen Sebastian Valdez and Brody Grebe, and long snapper Tommy Sullivan.
The Grizzlies' award winners are offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes, defensive lineman Alex Gubner, linebacker Levi Janacaro, punt returner Junior Bergen and special teamer Trevin Gradney.
Idaho slotted in between MSU and UM with six players on the list. They are quarterback Gevani McCoy, running back Anthony Woods, wide receivers Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson, defensive back Marcus Harris and kicker Ricardo Chavez. Hayden was selected as the Big Sky preseason offensive player of the year.
Sacramento State matched UM with five players on the list under first-year head coach Andy Thompson. They are running back Marcus Fulcher, tight end Marshall Martin, offensive lineman Jackson Slater, linebacker Armon Bailey, defensive back Caleb Nelson
Weber State placed four players on the list under first-year head coach Mickey Mental: offensive lineman Noah Atagi, linebacker Winston Reid, defensive back Maxwell Anderson and kick returner Abraham Williams. Reid was picked as the Big Sky preseason defensive player of the year.
Eastern Washington also had four players earn honors: wide receiver Efton Chism III, tight end Blake Gobel, defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. and punter Nick Kokich.
UC Davis had three players on the list: offensive lineman Jake Parks, defensive lineman Zach Kennedy and defensive back Rex Connors.
Northern Colorado, under first-year coach Ed Lamb, had two players recognized: linebacker David Hoage and defensive back Jordan Knapke.
Northern Arizona had one honoree with defensive lineman Eloi Kwete. Cal Poly, under new coach Paul Wulff, got one in linebacker David Meyer.
Portland State and Idaho State didn't have any players selected to the team.
Big Sky preseason all-conference team
Offensive MVP: Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho
Defensive MVP: Winston Reid, LB, Weber State
Offensive team
QB: Gevani McCoy, Idaho
RB: Anthony Woods, Idaho
RB: Marcus Fulcher, Sacramento State
FB: Derryk Snell, Montana State
WR: Hayden Hatten, Idaho
WR: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington
WR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho
TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State
TE: Blake Gobel, Eastern Washington
OL: Noah Atagi, Weber State
OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana
OL: Rush Reimer, Montana State
OL: Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
OL: JT Reed, Montana State
OL: Jake Parks, UC Davis
AP: Sean Chambers, Montana State
Defensive team
DL: Alex Gubner, Montana
DL: Sebastian Valdez, Montana State
DL: Brody Grebe, Montana State
DL: Zach Kennedy, UC Davis
DL: Eloi Kwete, Northern Arizona
LB: Winston Reid, Weber State
LB: Armon Bailey, Sacramento State
LB: David Hoage, Northern Colorado
LB: Levi Janacaro, Montana
LB: David Meyer, Cal Poly
DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis
DB: Maxwell Anderson, Weber State
DB: Marcus Harris, Idaho
DB: Caleb Nelson, Sacramento State
DB: Marlon Jones Jr., Eastern Washington
DB: Jordan Knapke, Northern Colorado
Special Teams
K: Ricardo Chavez, Idaho
P: Nick Kokich, Eastern Washington
KR: Abraham Williams, Weber State
PR: Junior Bergen, Montana
ST: Trevin Gradney, Montana
LS: Tommy Sullivan, Montana State