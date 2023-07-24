Montana State led the way with seven players on the Big Sky preseason all-conference team, which was released Monday morning, while Montana was close behind with five players.

The Cats' honorees are fullback Derryk Snell, offensive linemen Rush Reimer and JT Reed, all-purpose player Sean Chambers, defensive linemen Sebastian Valdez and Brody Grebe, and long snapper Tommy Sullivan.

The Grizzlies' award winners are offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes, defensive lineman Alex Gubner, linebacker Levi Janacaro, punt returner Junior Bergen and special teamer Trevin Gradney.

Idaho slotted in between MSU and UM with six players on the list. They are quarterback Gevani McCoy, running back Anthony Woods, wide receivers Hayden Hatten and Jermaine Jackson, defensive back Marcus Harris and kicker Ricardo Chavez. Hayden was selected as the Big Sky preseason offensive player of the year.

Sacramento State matched UM with five players on the list under first-year head coach Andy Thompson. They are running back Marcus Fulcher, tight end Marshall Martin, offensive lineman Jackson Slater, linebacker Armon Bailey, defensive back Caleb Nelson

Weber State placed four players on the list under first-year head coach Mickey Mental: offensive lineman Noah Atagi, linebacker Winston Reid, defensive back Maxwell Anderson and kick returner Abraham Williams. Reid was picked as the Big Sky preseason defensive player of the year.

Eastern Washington also had four players earn honors: wide receiver Efton Chism III, tight end Blake Gobel, defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. and punter Nick Kokich.

UC Davis had three players on the list: offensive lineman Jake Parks, defensive lineman Zach Kennedy and defensive back Rex Connors.

Northern Colorado, under first-year coach Ed Lamb, had two players recognized: linebacker David Hoage and defensive back Jordan Knapke.

Northern Arizona had one honoree with defensive lineman Eloi Kwete. Cal Poly, under new coach Paul Wulff, got one in linebacker David Meyer.

Portland State and Idaho State didn't have any players selected to the team.

Big Sky preseason all-conference team

Offensive MVP: Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho

Defensive MVP: Winston Reid, LB, Weber State

Offensive team

QB: Gevani McCoy, Idaho

RB: Anthony Woods, Idaho

RB: Marcus Fulcher, Sacramento State

FB: Derryk Snell, Montana State

WR: Hayden Hatten, Idaho

WR: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

WR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho

TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

TE: Blake Gobel, Eastern Washington

OL: Noah Atagi, Weber State

OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana

OL: Rush Reimer, Montana State

OL: Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

OL: JT Reed, Montana State

OL: Jake Parks, UC Davis

AP: Sean Chambers, Montana State

Defensive team

DL: Alex Gubner, Montana

DL: Sebastian Valdez, Montana State

DL: Brody Grebe, Montana State

DL: Zach Kennedy, UC Davis

DL: Eloi Kwete, Northern Arizona

LB: Winston Reid, Weber State

LB: Armon Bailey, Sacramento State

LB: David Hoage, Northern Colorado

LB: Levi Janacaro, Montana

LB: David Meyer, Cal Poly

DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis

DB: Maxwell Anderson, Weber State

DB: Marcus Harris, Idaho

DB: Caleb Nelson, Sacramento State

DB: Marlon Jones Jr., Eastern Washington

DB: Jordan Knapke, Northern Colorado

Special Teams

K: Ricardo Chavez, Idaho

P: Nick Kokich, Eastern Washington

KR: Abraham Williams, Weber State

PR: Junior Bergen, Montana

ST: Trevin Gradney, Montana

LS: Tommy Sullivan, Montana State