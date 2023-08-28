MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies named five seniors as team captains for the 2023 season, UM announced in a social media post Monday.

Linebackers Levi Janacaro and Braxton Hill, offensive linemen AJ Forbes and Chris Walker, and safety TraJon Cotton were selected as the result of a team vote. UM had chosen four captains last year and five in 2021.

🫡 Following a team vote, we're proud to introduce our 2023 team captains!#GoGriz pic.twitter.com/XJs8u0nGav — Montana Griz Football (@MontanaGrizFB) August 28, 2023

"Grateful to have the best teammates on earth, and honored to represent them with these men," Janacaro wrote on social media.

Hill, from Anaconda, has played in 36 games and made 10 starts since his true freshman season in 2019. He was named Academic All-Big Sky last year and earned the Big Sky defensive player of the week honor on Sept. 3. He came to Montana as a grayshirt after he suffered a torn labrum in a shoulder during his senior year of high school. He's also overcome a broken wrist and a broken collarbone his freshman season of college.

Cotton, from California, has played in all 26 games and started 18 times since the fall 2021 season. He had come to UM as a cornerback but transitioned to safety as the nickelback after an injury. He's been a two-time Academic All-Big Sky pick since he transferred to Montana from Oregon State. He's the first college graduate from his family, has earned bachelor's and master's degrees, and is working on a certificate.

"Blessed and honored to represent this university and this football team," Cotton wrote on social media.

"Truly the greatest honor I could receive," Forbes wrote on social media. "Extremely proud to represent Montana with these men."

Walker, from Nebraska, started all 13 games at left tackle in his first year at Montana last season. This year, he was named to the Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list, the East-West Shrine Bowl preseason watch list and Bruce Feldman's college football "freaks" list, where he ranked No. 98 out of 101 players. Last year was Walker's first season on the O-line after he had played D-line at Nebraska.