The Montana Grizzlies were both no-hit and run-ruled Thursday in what turned out to be the final game of the worst season in the nine-year history of the softball program.

The sixth-seeded Griz suffered their third-largest margin of defeat in school history by losing 13-0 in five innings against No. 4 Portland State in an elimination game at the Big Sky championships in Ogden, Utah. They had lost to No. 3 Northern Colorado 9-1 in six innings Wednesday in the first round and finished 0-2 at the tournament with one run and six hits total.

The Griz closed the year 10-37 overall and 4-13 against Big Sky teams, with their .213 winning percentage surpassing the .320 mark (16-34) in UM's first season in 2015 for the worst in program history. They won only six games against NCAA Division I teams this season, with five of those victories coming by one run and 16 of their 37 losses coming via the run rule.

Head coach Melanie Meuchel closed her sixth season with an overall record of 111-167 for a .399 winning percentage. She had been an assistant for the program's first three seasons under then-head coach Jamie Pinkerton, who led Montana to the NCAA tournament in his third year in 2017 and went 80-85 overall (.485) before being hired as Iowa State's head coach.

UM was no-hit for the seventh time in program history as it managed just one baserunner on an error against pitcher Olivia Grey, who struck out seven of the 16 batters she faced and retired the Grizzlies 1-2-3 four times in five innings. Griz starting pitcher Allie Brock took the loss as she allowed four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings, reliever Grace Haegele gave up five runs in 2 2/3 innings and Evelyn O'Brien surrendered four runs without recording an out.

Montana went down 1-0 in the top of the first when Brock appeared to lose a pop-up in the sun, allowing Logan Riggenbach to drive in Olivia Dean from third with two outs. The Griz were then sent down 1-2-3 by Grey.

The deficit grew to 4-0 in the second as the Griz couldn't escape a bases-loaded, one-out jam. After a force at home, Big Sky player of the year Emily Johansen fouled off eight pitches before an RBI hit-by-pitch, followed by a Paetynn Lopez two-run single, chasing Brock from the circle. The Griz were retired 1-2-3 again, although that included Riggenbach catching a Grace Hardy fly ball while running into the center field wall.

After Haegele stranded two Vikings baserunners in the top of the third, the Griz got their first baserunner as No. 8 hitter Chloe Saxton reached on an error, but she couldn't advance past second base. Haegele again stranded two baserunners in the scoreless fourth inning, but UM was sent down 1-2-3.

Montana then allowed nine runs in the top of the fifth as Dean and Johansen both tagged two-run singles, ending the day for Haegele and bringing in O'Brien, who gave up an RBI single to Shea Garcia and a grand slam to Allicitie Frost. The Griz were sent down in order again, ending the game by the run rule, which is a lead of eight or more runs after five innings.