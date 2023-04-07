MISSOULA – Early this week, Levi Janacaro was in teammate Tyler Flink’s room when he noticed a photo that struck an emotional cord.

It was the two of them, amongst others, posing after their first spring ball game as members of the Montana Grizzlies. That was five years ago and for Janacaro, seems like just yesterday as Friday night was his final one.

“I can’t believe that was five years ago,” Janacaro said. “It felt great to come out here and run around one last time.”

As the elder statesman beginning a long string of “lasts” with his senior season ahead, Janacaro’s curtain call will eventually be well-documented. But on Friday night, that story had to be put on the backburner a bit longer as a fresh face in the Griz program stole the show.

Boise State transfer quarterback Sam Vidlak, who is expected to be the team’s No. 1 signal-caller later this season, proved why. Featured as the maroon team’s top signal-caller, the Applegate, Oregon native propelled his squad to a 31-3 victory in the intrasquad scrimmage.

His final stats showed 11-of-15 through the air for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

“I love the way he throws,” said wide receiver Aaron Fontes. “He gets the ball to me, gets the ball to all the other wide receivers and he’s consistent in what he does. Just making plays, so Sam is just doing a good job overall.”

On the game’s first touchdown drive, Vidlak found Ryan Simpson for a 30-yard touchdown at the pylon. Rolling out to his right, he noticed that Simpson’s out-route failed to create enough room for a target and pointed up field to direct him towards open space.

Simpson spun off his defender and raced down the sideline, eventually reeling in a pass that only he could catch at 6-foot-6.

That ability to sync up while adapting on the fly doesn’t happen on its own.

“We’re doing work outside of practice every Saturday and Sunday, days we have off,” Fontes said. “We try to get some work in. Keelan, Simp (Ryan Simpson), Finch (Ian Finch). All of us try to get some work in for sure with all our quarterbacks.”

Even Janacaro was complimentary of the quarterbacks and the firepower they brought to the spring game, but that also doesn’t bode well for the defense.

“The quarterbacks had some explosives,” Janacaro said. “But as a defense you don’t like to see that.”

It’s the defense that, pound-for-pound, lost more proven playmakers entering this new season and was using the spring game to see who could step into a prominent role. It came with some lumps as the offense cruised, but some bright spots were shone nonetheless.

Two defensive lineman in redshirt freshman Jareb Ramos and UCLA transfer Hayden Harris led their respective teams in tackles with seven a piece. Harris had two sacks, recording the game’s first to open things up.

“He’s a big, athletic guy with good bend and a good frame,” head coach Bobby Hauck said of Harris. “He’s got pretty good get-off and I think he’s made progress this spring.”

As for Ramos, Hauck thought the same.

“He’s far better than he was a month ago.”

Sentinel graduate Geno Leonard was another standout, forcing a fumble when he got to Vidlak untouched. That sack brought his tackle total up to six, and despite his quarterback taking a beating, Hauck appreciated the hit.

“Knock the ball out and get this drive over with,” Hauck said of his thoughts when Vidlak was hammered. “Don’t give up any points.”

“I think they (QBs) needed it (getting tackled). It’s about being aware of the rush and how much time they have. We don’t do it very often but we have guys who haven’t played a ton and I think we needed it.”

Other Notes

Running game running smooth

The Grizzlies tailback room is as deep as they come, featuring five backs who scored a touchdown in 2022 between Nick Ostmo, Xavier Harris, Isiah Childs, Eli Gillman and Colter Janacaro.

Add in the program’s highest-rated recruit ever out of high school in Iverson Young, and the options are endless. On Friday, they came to play, led by Harris.

He averaged a whopping 7.2 yards per carry, netting 87 yards on 12 tries. Childs ripped off 30 yards while Gillman did 28 and redshirt freshman Beau Dantic, a Laurel product, appeared he could be ready for action if called upon with 27 yards.

While none of the others aside from Harris had gaudy numbers, all runners ran with power between the tackles, making the defense work for take downs.

Resting the stars

Montana knows what it has in its top options, which is why it let the guys with something to prove get all the run.

Ostmo and star wide receiver Junior Bergen did not see any action, while tight end Cole Grossman and defensive linemen Alex Gubner and Kale Edwards joined them. Edwards spent most of the game with a clipboard in his hands, presumably tracking stats.