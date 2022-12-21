MISSOULA – The first coaching domino of the Montana Grizzlies football offseason has fallen.
Offensive analyst Rob Phenicie is on the move after just one season back in Missoula.
He’ll be headed to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania after accepting an offensive coordinator position with the Bucknell Bison. Also an FCS team, the Bison are members of the Patriot League.
They were 3-8 this past year and averaged a measly 12.8 points per game.
That’s where the program hopes Phenicie will come in handy after some past success leading offenses.
He really got on the coaching map from 2003-09 as the offensive coordinator for Montana. In that first stint with head coach Bobby Hauck, Phenicie went to three FCS national title games and won seven-straight Big Sky Conference championships.
He and Hauck then left for the University of Nevada – Las Vegas, where they spent five years together before both went their separate ways.
Phenicie was back to the Big Sky as Idaho State’s wide receiver coach before eventually earning the head coaching job for the Bengals. From 2017-2021, he accumulated a 16-35 overall record with ISU, with the team’s best finish a tie for fourth in 2018.
As a result, he was let go with a year left on his contract, looking for a home in 2022.
That was with Montana in a non-traditional coaching role, where most of his work came in the film room rather than on the field. As the offensive analyst, Phenicie was tasked with developing offensive schemes and game plans.
Upon his return to the program Phenicie said, “Coach Hauck always said that you have a home here. It's fun to get back, seeing a lot of familiar faces and old friends, but just seeing the level of where this program has gone to since we left in ‘09 is pretty special.”
Now he’ll assume his fourth role as an offensive coordinator (Cal State Northridge, Montana, UNLV, Bucknell) after breaking open what was a brand new role for the Grizzlies in 2022.
Who will fill the new vacancy is yet to be determined.
