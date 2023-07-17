On Monday, Montana Grizzlies senior offensive tackle Chris Walker was once again recognized as one of the top NFL prospects in the Big Sky Conference with a place on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000, an annual list of the top all-star game-eligible players expected to be selected in the 2024 draft, signed after the draft or attend a rookie mini-camp.

The East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 is formed in conjunction with NFL and collegiate scouting personnel to ensure the top players from all four levels of college football are represented.

Walker is set to enter his second season on the Grizzly offensive line after transferring to Montana from Nebraska, where he played on the D-line. He's one of just nine overall players and two offensive linemen from the Big Sky to earn a place on the list.

The imposing 6-foot-6, 300-pound native of Lincoln, Nebraska, was also recognized this summer as a Senior Bowl "small school" O-lineman to watch heading into the 2023 season.

Walker began his career at UM in the fall of 2022 when he won the starting left tackle job during fall camp and proceeded to start all 13 of Montana's games in his first season as a Grizzly. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged 170 yards per game on the ground.

In January, he received a waiver from the NCAA for an added year of eligibility, ensuring the Griz would return each starting offensive lineman from last season.

Montana has a long history with the East-West Shrine Bowl, with 12 former Grizzlies attending the event. Dante Olson was UM's last attendee in 2020.

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the top all-star events in the nation, will take place at the Ford Center, the Dallas Cowboy's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, in front of nearly 1,000 NFL personnel, executives and media members.

Other members of the East-West Shrine Bowl 1,000 from the Big Sky are Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten, long snapper/linebacker Hogan Hatten, and wide receiver Terez Traynor; Montana State offensive guard Rush Reimer; Northern Colorado edge rusher David Hoage; Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere; Sacramento State tight end Marshel Martin; and Weber State linebacker Winston Reid.