MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies kick off a football season Saturday in which they may be under the radar from a national perspective.

The Griz are ranked No. 14 in the FCS Top 25 poll and were picked sixth in the Big Sky Conference coaches poll heading into their opener against the Butler Bulldogs at noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Griz get their first chance to show what they’re capable of under coach Bobby Hauck, who enters the fifth season of his second stint leading UM. They have two new coordinators and a new quarterback for the third season in a row. They also had to replace three All-Americans on defense.

After months of practicing, it’s time for the team to tackle somebody in a different uniform. Those players will come from Indianapolis and from the Pioneer Football League, a non-scholarship FCS conference that spans from coast to coast.

"I think we’re ready to hit somebody else for sure,” senior safety Garrett Graves said. “We always keep it competitive. That’s something we like to pride ourselves on. Competing against somebody else will be really nice.”

“It’s kind of fun to beat up on your brothers,” senior left tackle Chris Walker added. “But it’s a hell of a lot more fun to do it on someone else.”

Butler is coming off a season in which it surpassed expectations in the PFL and had the conference’s offensive and special teams players of the year. The Bulldogs finished 7-4 under first-year head coach Mike Uremovich after four consecutive losing seasons. He identified the biggest advantage being his players' intelligence because of the school's academic requirements.

The Bulldogs had a 7-2 record with a chance to qualify for the playoffs but then lost their final two games. Early in the year, they played eventual national champion South Dakota State to a 45-17 defeat on the road. That could give UM a barometer for comparison to the FCS champs this weekend.

This is the first meeting between Montana and Butler. Hauck and his staff have no connection to Butler. Uremovich recently coached under Dave Doeren, who was UM’s defensive backs coach from 2000-01, and coached alongside Bob Cole, the Griz offensive coordinator in 1999.

“The first game is a little nerve racking because you’re not totally sure about what you’ve got and you’re really unsure of what the opponent has,” Hauck said. “You just don’t have a feel for matchups or personnel. You don’t know what’s changed schematically, so you have to be pretty vanilla and pretty generic and get a feel for it as the game goes on.”

The game will be televised on ABC/Fox Montana, can be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network.

Here are five things to watch in the season opener:

Quarterback battle

Hauck declined to name a starting quarterback and said multiple players will have chances in live action to earn the job. The Griz had three QBs competing during camp. Senior Clifton McDowell and sophomore Sam Vidlak were listed on this week’s depth chart. McDowell, an athletic runner who can throw well, was at Louisiana-Lafayette, a junior college, then Central Arkansas. Vidlak, a passer with scrambling ability, spent time at Oregon State and Boise State.

None of UM’s QBs has been a season-long starter at the Division I level. They do have talent around them. The receiver room is full of potential — Keelan White, Aaron Fontes, Junior Bergen — but none are established in the Big Sky. The running backs room is loaded, so it remains to be seen how the coaches divvy up carries. Throw in the fact that UM’s offense will be adding wrinkles with new coordinator Brent Pease and the offense is brimming with intrigue.

"Like a lot of places, we’ve changed QBs around here,” Hauck said. “I don’t think anybody thinks anything of it. I think it’s the era of college football where a lot of people play multiple quarterbacks. You can’t apply ‘80s and ‘90s rationale to what is in today’s college football. I don’t care one way or the other, I just want to win.

“I’ll follow that up for you: I will say that, that decision gets made by the players. … If you play better than the guy that you’re competing with, then you play ahead of him. That’s how it is. That’s how that decision gets made.”

Veteran offensive line

Montana’s offensive line returns all five starters, has depth and might be the best it has been since Hauck returned in 2018 — at least on paper. Center AJ Forbes and left guard Hunter Mayginnes have started since 2021 and earned All-Big Sky honors. Left tackle Chris Walker has received national preseason recognition. Brandon Casey held down right tackle last year, while Journey Grimsrud and Liam Brown both played about half the season at right guard.

The O-line must prove that it can be the strength of the offense. The group needs to create massive holes against a D-line that returns three starters. The Griz return 2022 rushing leader Nick Ostmo and 2021 leader Xavier Harris. They also bring back Isiah Childs, who was second in rushing last year, and Eli Gillman, who impressed in minimal action. It’ll be interesting to see how much the tight ends factor into blocking with pass-catcher Cole Grossman out.

“It just makes things that much easier,” Walker said of the entire O-line returning. “Very, very blessed to have the starting five back. And then again, it’s a very good thing when you have the ones and twos being able to rotate in and not seeing any change. Just an overall good group of guys to work with.”

Revamped secondary

UM’s secondary has big shoes to fill replacing All-Americans Robby Hauck and Justin Ford. At corner, junior Trevin Gradney is slated to start this week. UM could alter how it utilizes its safeties with Hauck gone. Those groups could be tested right off the bat against Bret Bushka, a 5-foot-10, 205-pound QB. He was the Pioneer Football League offensive player of the year last season. He’s on the Walter Payton Award preseason watch list for the FCS offensive player of the year.

Bushka, who Hauck said “is keeping me and our defensive coaches up at night,” is a dual-threat QB. He ranked 16th in the FCS in total offense per game last season at 273.1 yards. He completed 64.7% of his pass attempts for 2,377 yards but was picked off 10 times compared to 20 touchdowns, so there may be chances for the defense to create turnovers. Butler lost three of its top four receivers from last year but brought in four grad transfers.

“He’s multi-dimensional,” Hauck said. “Going back through the years and playing against teams that have running quarterbacks, he’s their leading rusher as well, but he’s like back in the day when you’d play Air Force or Navy and they had a quarterback that could throw it, it was a huge problem.

"This guy can beat you with his feet and he can beat you with his arm. He’s very accurate. He was the player of the year in their league for a reason. He’s just a terrific, productive player. Their offense goes through him, which kind of is obvious because he’s getting the ball every time from the center. But he makes plays both in the run and pass game, which is really difficult.”

New-look defensive front

UM’s defensive front is replacing All-American linebacker Patrick O’Connell, both defensive ends and its backup nose tackle, who rotated in considerably. The front will be anchored by All-American D-tackle Alex Gubner. Linebacker Braxton Hill is the only other returning regular starter on the front. Linebacker Levi Janacaro has some starting experience and earned All-Big Sky honors last year. New coordinator Ronnie Bradford will bring his flair to the 3-3-5 defense.

The D-front will go against an O-line that returns three starters, all on the left side, and has six with starting experience. Butler led the FCS in sacks allowed (seven total), was second in tackles for loss allowed (3.82 per game) and was tops in red zone offense (97.3%). Bushka, in addition to his passing, was the team’s leading rusher with 627 yards and five scores on 126 carries. Butler returns two of its top three running backs, so UM can’t sell out on Bushka.

“I think it goes back to they’re good up front, they do a nice job,” Hauck said, adding: “A lot of that has to do with a running quarterback and his ability with his feet. He just doesn’t take losses. In the pass game, even when people are getting him down, he’s getting beyond the line of scrimmage a yard or two. The other thing is the field compresses in the red zone. The ability to have quarterback run game and plus-one run game is really helpful.”

Refreshed special teams

UM has a new kicker and a new punter. Hauck, a special teams coordinator, has identified and developed back-to-back FCS punter of the year award winners. This season, he brought in sixth-year senior Travis Benham. Last year at San Jose State was his first year playing in a game since 2019. Grant Glasgow is slated as the kicker but didn’t play while redshirting at Kansas last year. Nico Ramos, the Griz starter in 2022, is back for his final season of eligibility.

The Griz bring back All-American punt returner Junior Bergen. He could take on a larger role in the kick return game as UM replaces Malik Flowers, whose seven kick return scores tied the NCAA Division I record. The Griz returners will have to deal with the reigning PFL special teams player of the year in Luka Zurak. He’s a triple-threat who will again handle field goals, punts and kickoffs. He’s one of 17 players on the FCS Punter of the Year Award preseason watchlist.

“I thought our coverage guys did a pretty good job of working through that aspect of it,” Hauck said of his fall camp evaluation. “First and second group, each got one live rep each during training camp, so we haven’t seen a lot of it either. I think our coverage teams will play hard. I think that our return teams, my perspective is they have an understanding of what we’re trying to do, so hopefully that’ll go well. It usually does for us.

“Any time in the special teams part of it, the first game, the ball’s kind of out there and it gets kicked or punted and weird things can happen. Hopefully we’re prepared and it goes our way. First games, I think, are always extremely difficult in the kicking game.”