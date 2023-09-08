ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Montana Grizzlies will see an uptick in competition level as they play on the road for the first time this season.

The 13th-ranked Griz will take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers in the program’s first trip to St. George, Utah, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. Saturday. UM is coming off a 35-20 home win over Butler, while Utah Tech opened with a 63-20 road loss to No. 3 Montana State.

“We’re excited to be 1-0,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “I thought our guys played hard in that game. We had a lot of new guys in their first Griz football game. I thought they performed well and did a good job. As always, there’s a lot to correct.”

Utah Tech was picked to finish seventh in the newly formed nine-team United Athletic Conference, a football-only league between the WAC and ASUN. Tech did receive one first-place vote despite going 4-7 last year and returning five starters on offense and seven on defense.

This is Utah Tech’s fourth season as an FCS team after reclassifying from NCAA Division II. Head coach Paul Peterson is in his fifth year leading the program after being an offensive coordinator at fellow Big Sky team Sacramento State and an assistant at Southern Utah

This week’s game will be the second meeting between the programs, with the first being a 31-14 Montana home win in 2021 in Kris Brown’s first start at quarterback. Utah Tech was known as Dixie State at the time and will return to UM for games in 2026 and 2027.

“Montana State felt like an FBS team last week,” Peterson said. “Montana, I'm sure, is going to be the same.”

Here are five things to watch in the game, which won’t be televised but can be streamed on ESPN+ and heard on the Grizzly Sports Radio Network.

Quarterback play

UM quarterbacks Sam Vidlak and Clifton McDowell played as if they were one-dimensional last week, each running an entirely different-looking offense. Vidlak completed 15 of his 25 pass attempts without a true rush attempt. McDowell ran the ball 11 times and was 1 of 3 passing.

This game could be another look at how serious Hauck is about a two-QB system. It could also be a look at what type of offense the Griz want to run. If one quarterback gets injured or Hauck wants one signal caller eventually, the starter needs to be able to run all aspects of the offense.

“They both did a good job of seeing what they were supposed to see in terms of what the opponent was giving us,” Hauck said of Vidlak and McDowell. “We didn’t have any administrative issues. We operated the offense really well. They got the checks we needed. We didn’t have any delay of games. We didn’t have a bunch of formation issues.

“People think that game manager is a bad term. It’s part of the quarterback position: You have to manage the game. They both did that really well.”

Run game

Montana’s key to a win on the offensive side might be to run the ball early, often, and until Utah Tech is down and dejected. That’s what Montana State showed last week as it ran all over Utah Tech for 407 yards. To do that, the Griz will need their O-line to start downhill run blocking earlier than last week and be more consistent.

Eli Gillman ran for 119 yards in his first full game last week while being an FCS freshman of the week honorable mention. Senior Nick Ostmo is back on the two-deep after recovering from offseason surgery. Xavier Harris looked physically stronger than past years. Then there’s McDowell’s ability as a patient runner.

“He’s a good zone runner,” Hauck said of Gillman. “Sometimes that shows who’s the most instinctive backs are the ones that are good zone runners. I think he’s got good vision, good instincts. He’s a pretty physical guy for a young guy. I think the best is yet to come with him probably.”

Pass game

UM’s O-line didn’t allow its quarterback to be sacked last week. The Griz will take a step up in competition against a deeper, more-lauded group. If the QBs can get the time they need, they’ll need their receivers to win their one-on-one matchups outside or make defenders miss when they get the ball in space.

Defensive lineman Syrus Webster and linebacker Will Leota were both first-team all-conference players last year in the WAC. Webster is on the Buck Buchanan Award watch list and named the UAC preseason defensive player of the year. Transfer LB Dondi Fuller led with nine tackles last week.

“I just think how explosive we can be,” UM receiver Junior Bergen said of the new offense under coordinator Brent Pease. “I think he’s kind of trying to unlock that. We got a lot of guys who can make big plays down the field and even like short-yardage catch-and-run stuff, I think we got a lot of guys who can do that. Then he also likes to run the ball, so we got some good backs and a good O-line.”

Secondary

The Griz allowed 263 pass yards against a Walter Payton Award candidate last week. New starting cornerback Trevin Gradney had an interception, but UM allowed a handful of deep completions. The secondary might be tested more against this week’s pass-happy offense that lines up four or five receivers.

Utah Tech threw for 260 yards against MSU with a two-QB system. Kobe Tracy has 3,180 career pass yards, while Boone Abbott has been a backup. Freshman Beau Sparks (5-foot-11) had 144 receiving yards last week and Rickie Johnson (6-3) had 79 yards to give him 1,326 in his career.

“We know they’re going to challenge in man coverage,” Hauck said. “They’re going to open up formations on offense. They throw it around. They’ve got a lot of run and shoot principles in their offense. So we got to be ready for that. We know they led the WAC last year in passing yards, so we have our work cut out for us.”

Defensive front

UM’s defensive linemen and linebackers managed one sack, one forced fumble and three quarterback hurries last week. Butler had time in the pocket and found receivers down the field even under some pressure. Utah Tech returns both tackles, its center and should test the pass rush.

The Trailblazers were picked off three times last week, allowed five QB hurries and two sacks. The pass rush could allow the secondary to not have to defend on an island for an extended period. The front’s play could also help UM win the turnover battle after being even last week.

“You can execute better, more cleanly,” Hauck said of the strides he looks for his team to make from Week 1 to Week 2. “You can operate better. You can handle formation adjustments better on defense. We let some guys loose in man coverage, some things like that. Offensively, we can probably do a little better job seeing coverage and making plays on the ball is probably the main things.”