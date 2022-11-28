MISSOULA – In 2009, the Montana Grizzlies were having one of their best football seasons ever. Entering the postseason, they were 11-0 and set to host 8-3 South Dakota State.
A packed Washington-Grizzly Stadium, a top-tier roster and national championship hopes had Missoula fired up. Then suddenly, the Griz found themselves 20 minutes away from a first-round playoff elimination.
The visiting Jackrabbits had opened up a 48-21 lead with five minutes left to play in the third quarter, much to the surprise of the UM faithful.
Fast-forward to 2022, and the visiting Southeast Missouri State Redhawks had done the same. They led Montana 24-3 after the opening drive of the second half of this past Saturday’s first-round playoff contest.
Both games ended the same way though: with Griz victories and interceptions, while both comebacks were sparked by kickoff return touchdowns.
In 2009, it was Severin Campbell with the game-ending pick-six and Marc Mariani taking a kickoff 98 yards to the house. In 2022, it was Malik Flowers going 80 yards for the score and Garrett Graves getting the game-sealing interception.
“It (the 2009 SDSU comeback) was in the front of my mind as we were struggling to get anything going in the first half, just holding the rope trying not to let it slip out of our hands,” head coach Bobby Hauck, who coached both contests, said. “Obviously, when we were down 21 and then he (Flowers) went to the house, it was at the forefront of my mind.”
In fact, it was something the team discussed at halftime of this past Saturday’s game.
While they also talked through some Xs and Os, Hauck built motivation by reminiscing on that historical comeback victory.
“We need to settle down. What do we have that we like? We need to execute better,” Hauck said. “And then we actually talked about the 2009 game against South Dakota State where we came back from being down four touchdowns twice.”
“I’m not joking when I say we talked about it at halftime.”
It worked as Montana finished the game with a spirited effort and now looks to carry over that same type of momentum that guided them to the national championship game in 2009.
Anything can happen in the playoffs: survive and advance.
“Winning begets momentum, to a degree,” Hauck said. “It’s all about winning or not, and getting a good win against a good playoff team gets you some momentum. In 2009, we then played the top scoring and passing offense in the country and these guys (NDSU) are kind of the back side of that coin.”
After beating SDSU that season, Montana squared off with Stephen F. Austin, which was averaging nearly 38 points per game, hanging 90 on Texas College and 65 on North Dakota. The Griz shut them out for a 51-0 win.
How they’ll respond in game two this postseason, which now has uncanny similarities to 2009, is yet to be seen. But, it’s a game the Griz have long-awaited.
Over the last 11 years, NDSU has nine FCS national titles. They are the “gold standard,” as Hauck put it, and testing his own blue-blood program against the cream of the crop will be important for Montana football.
“I thought we were going to be there last year, but then kind of ran out of gas and didn’t have enough healthy bodies to win at (James Madison),” Hauck said. “They’ve been the gold standard for the last decade, as I mentioned, and you want to test yourself against the best, and they’ve been the best.”
Aside from winning, which Hauck still had to acknowledge as a coach searching for wins himself, there’s more to their culture that makes them formidable.
“It’s all about winning … and they win a lot,” Hauck said. “But I like how they play. They play hard, they are physical and they play with a temperament that I can appreciate.”
Griz offensive lineman Chris Walker transferred to Montana from Nebraska before this season, having spent time directly in an NDSU recruiting hotbed.
With a lot of the Bison’s focus on those Midwestern states, their footprint has been made all throughout that region. Walker is more than familiar with the program and is looking forward to the opportunity to knock them off himself.
“They’ve always been a good team with big, strong guys on both sides of the ball,” Walker said. “They’ve always had a good track record, so it’ll be a fun game on Saturday for sure.”
Defensive lineman Eli Alford, who will be tested by the “best offensive line we’ve seen this season”, echoed similar thoughts.
“That fires everybody up, we like a challenge,” Alford said. “It’s going to be a good time, practicing and playing against them.”
If the 2009 Griz fortunes continue to show themselves, the team could be in for an enjoyable return trip from Fargo on Saturday night.
But this is its own team with its own story to be written, and whatever happens this weekend won’t come easy.
“The way these guys play, they make it real,” Hauck said. “And I hope when they see us they see a tough football team too.”
