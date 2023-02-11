Griz at Weber 1

Montana guard Aanen Moody shoots a 3-pointer in the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game against Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. Moody scored a game-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers.

 Montana Athletics

The Montana men's basketball team made yet another case to be called "The Cardiac Griz" on Saturday night.

The Griz were riding high as they built a 16-point lead at Weber State as they went up 58-42 with 8:37 remaining. They then took a nosedive as their lead was cut to three points on multiple occasions in the closing minutes.

