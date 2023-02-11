Montana guard Aanen Moody shoots a 3-pointer in the Big Sky Conference men's basketball game against Weber State on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. Moody scored a game-high 23 points and made five 3-pointers.
The Montana men's basketball team made yet another case to be called "The Cardiac Griz" on Saturday night.
The Griz were riding high as they built a 16-point lead at Weber State as they went up 58-42 with 8:37 remaining. They then took a nosedive as their lead was cut to three points on multiple occasions in the closing minutes.
Despite that turbulence, Montana made plays down the stretch and came back into the station with a 74-69 victory. It marked the fifth consecutive win for the Griz, who improved to 8-6 in Big Sky play and remained in fourth place.
"My stomach hurts. That was an emotional rollercoaster, Montana coach Travis DeCuire said in his postgame radio interview. "We knew that you could build leads on this team and when you got a guy like Dillon Jones, they're going to make runs, you got to survive the runs.
"The biggest thing for us we've been saying "all is one" for a few weeks now. We hung in there, we stuck together through the mistakes, through the turnovers, through the missed shots, the breakdowns defensively. We just kept playing through it, we believed and trusted one another and we found a way to win a game."
Montana tied its season high with 14 made 3-pointers on 25 attempts. The Grizzlies' 56% shooting from deep is their second-best mark this season.
The strong shooting night was helped by UM's implementation of a new motion offense during practice Friday. The focus on less dribbling and more passing helped lead to 18 assists on 27 made field goals.
Aanen Moody scored a game-high 23 points, extending the Griz lead to 70-64 when he made his fifth 3-pointer, from the right wing with 1:40 to play. He later made both 1-and-1 free throws for a 72-67 lead with 13.8 seconds left.
The motion offense also helped open up jump shots for forward Dischon Thomas. He knocked down four of his five 3-point attempts while totaling 14 points. He helped the Griz open a 34-22 lead in the first half before UM took a 37-31 lead into the locker room.
UM's lead had been cut to 67-64 when Jones made his first 3-pointer after starting 0-of-4 shooting from deep while scoring a team-high 21 points. He then converted an and-1 to cut the Griz lead to 70-67 with 1:52 left and made two of three free throws to trim the UM lead to 72-69 with 7.8 seconds left.
The Griz had built their 16-point lead as Brandon Whitney took over in the second half on his way to 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
Josh Vazquez knocked down both free throws after that to seal the win. He also had a block on a fast break layup in the closing minutes.
This story will be updated.
Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.
