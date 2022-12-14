MISSOULA — Montana Grizzlies freshman punter Patrick Rohrbach may have been a second-team All-American according to the Associated Press, but the Augusta Sports Council had other ideas.
On Wednesday morning, the Kalispell native and Glacier grad was named the FCS punter of the year. This marks the second-straight season a Montana punter has earned that title.
Last season, it was Brian Buschini earning the honor. Also a freshman in his award-winning 2021 slate, the Helena product transferred to Nebraska.
Insert Rohrbach. In his inaugural season, he was tops among the Big Sky Conference by averaging 45.2 yards per punt, which was also a second-best program mark.
Eighteen of those tries were placed within the opponents' 20-yard line, while another 15 were booted at least 50 yards downfield, with a long of 68.
Those numbers earned him plenty of recognition down the home stretch of the season. He was named first-team All-Big Sky, a freshman All-American by HERO Sports and a second-team All-American by the AP.
He was also of the rare special teams breed to be named a finalist for the Jerry Rice award. That distinguishes the top FCS freshman in the country. Though he came up short in that race, finishing ninth, this time he would not be denied.
In the new year, Rohrbach will be flown to Augusta, Georgia, to be presented the award alongside Rutgers punter Adam Korsak, who will be given the Ray Guy award. The Ray Guy award is given to the season's top FBS punter.
In receiving either award, punters' candidacy is based on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Most importantly, these statistics are analyzed in-depth: net average, percentage of total punts inside the 20-yard line and percentage of punts not returned.
