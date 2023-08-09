MISSOULA — Sam Vidlak, Clifton McDowell and Kris Brown have all been through a handful of quarterback competitions.

Vidlak vied for the starting job at Oregon State and Boise State. McDowell tried to earn starting nods at Louisiana-Lafayette and Central Arkansas with one junior college season in between. Brown has competed for the leading role each of the past two seasons at Montana.

The three of them are now trying to earn the title of offensive orchestrator for the Grizzlies in 2023. Their battle took center stage as UM opened fall camp on Monday at Dornblaser Field looking for a third different signal caller in as many seasons under head coach Bobby Hauck.

“Sam had a good spring,” Hauck said. “We had 15 practices with him in the spring to watch him. Obviously we’re very familiar with him. I thought Kris did a good job throughout spring and in the summer, the ones I was there for.

“Clifton, we haven’t had a real extensive practice session with him other than what we did this weekend and a little bit of what we did in June. I think he’ll show up better when the pads go on frankly.”

In past years, Brown appeared to have only one other legitimate competitor for the starting gig in the fall. It was him and Cam Humphrey in 2021. It was him and Lucas Johnson in 2022.

It looked it would be him and Vidlak coming out of spring camp. Then the Griz added another quarterback to the mix in the summer with the addition of McDowell.

Injuries forced UM to go to its backup, Brown, the past two seasons. Each year, the Griz ended up benching him in favor of a third-stringer, Robbie Patterson in 2021 and Daniel Britt in 2022.

“We’ve had depth problems,” Hauck said of bringing in another QB. “We’ve had people get banged up. Anytime you add anybody you’re trying to help your team, whether it’s guys coming in that can help your prep teams, your scout teams or guys that can come in and help contribute on the field.

“No one knows the future. No one knows how this is going to evolve. You just try to strengthen your roster as best you can.”

Quarterback comparison

The first noticeable difference between the quarterbacks is that Brown and McDowell stand tall at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. Vidlak is strikingly shorter at 6-1 and 195 pounds when standing next to them.

When they commanded the offense, Brown stood out as the pocket passer who throws a pretty ball. He’s had in-game opportunities with five starts and 19 appearances, but he knows he still needs to be better with his processing and decision making.

“It’s always really been the same for me,” he said. “I just want to try and grow in my consistency on the field and just being able to make the right decisions, make the good throws consistently. That’s always my goal.”

Vidlak displayed a zip on his throws and an ability to pass while scrambling as he directed his receiver toward an open window. He also displayed a nifty move or two under pressure but was picked off when he had his arm hit by a defender.

He’s attempted 17 passes in two years of college football.

“I think a lot of guys get to college,” Vidlak began, “and they focus on a lot of the outside stuff and the extra stuff like who you’re in a competition with or whatever it may be, but I think the most important thing is just keeping it simple. It should be about football and trying to improve every day. I think the more simple of a mindset you have about just trying to get better, the better off you’re going to be.”

McDowell flashed his speed and elusiveness with his legs when he took the field. He seemed a tick slower in his release and with slightly less zip on his ball than the other two quarterbacks.

He’s attempted 14 passes and run 10 times over three seasons at the NCAA Division I level.

“Explosive,” he said in describing himself. “I feel like I’m dual-threat: I can kill you with my arms and legs.”

New offense

All three quarterbacks are learning a new offense even though Brown has been at UM since 2019. That’s because the Griz have a new offensive coordinator in Brent Pease.

Brown has completed 144 of his 231 pass attempts for 1,460 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also run for 94 yards and seven scores.

“There’s learning and there’s things that are familiar,” Brown said of the new offense compared to the one he previously played in. “It’s a good balance between the two. It’s kind of like you know the game of football but you also have to learn some different things with a new coach.”

The offense is similar to ones McDowell played in during his stops at the FBS, FCS and junior college levels, he noted. He just has to dive head-first into the playbook and see how quickly he can come along with understanding and operating the attack.

“It’s been real well,” McDowell said of learning the offense. “I’ve been spending countless hours in the film room after practice, before practice just trying to get in and get the offense down pat as fast as I can.”

He expanded: “Being that I went to a lot of different schools, it was like the plays are the same. It’s just different terminologies, different hand signals.”

Vidlak is now going through the offense for a second time after he experienced it during spring camp. He shined in the spring game as he completed 11 of 15 pass attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns.

“Any time you go through an offense for the second time, things come just more smoothly,” he said. “You can study and do everything you do, and you can be as ready as you can be on that first go-around.

"But any time you go through it twice, you just naturally kind of get a better grasp of things and it just kind of comes more naturally to you. It was definitely a little different, which was good.”

Healthy competition

Pease is also the quarterbacks coach in addition to the OC, so he gets to mold the QBs on another level. It’s a different voice in the room than Timm Rosenbach, who moved to offensive analyst and director of high school relations.

“I don’t know how I would describe it in a short sense, but it’s good, it’s been healthy, it’s been helpful for all our quarterbacks and I think it’s been great,” Brown said of the culture Pease is installing in the QB room.

McDowell echoed Brown’s sentiment since he joined the team in late May.

“They’ve been welcoming me in with open arms and just a real good group of guys,” he said. “I’m glad to be in that quarterback room.”

Vidlak noted that while they’re competing with each other they’re also helping each other learn.

“I think it’s a really good group of guys first off,” he said. "Really enjoy the quarterback room. I think we all get along great. Definitely have a lot of respect for those guys as players as well. I think we all do things really well and have certain strengths that are really neat and that could really help us at times.”

Balancing the competition for the starting job while helping each other grow as players makes for a unique situation.

“I just want what’s best for the team,” Brown said. “At the end of the day you got to be able to compete when you’re on the field and then kind of put it behind you when you’re off and help the guys get better.”

McDowell has been impressed with the play of the group.

“The quarterback room, as I see in practice, is probably one of the best in the conference,” he opined. “It’s just really everybody is making each other better every day.”

Offensive weapons

Whoever wins the starting job will have a veteran offensive line and a slew of talented skill players around him.

Vidlak learned about that going through spring camp, running routes with players outside of practice, working in the weight room and going through player-run practices (PRPs) in the summer.

"I’ve been a couple places and that was by far the most productive PRPs I’ve been a part of,” he said. “I just think it was a really productive summer mainly. Just those things trying to build every day and build relationships and just improve on the offense and on the chemistry with the receivers and the O-line and the running backs and tight ends.”

Brown had praise for the offensive line. That group returns all five starters from last season and appears to have more depth.

“We’ve got some guys that have a lot of experience in games,” he said. “I think we’ve got a good group of O-linemen. Always fun to hang out with. Probably my favorite group on the team. It’s great having returners. It helps a lot.”

McDowell certainly notices the talent around him.

“I feel like I add on to already a very explosive offense. Just an adding piece,” he said.

The Griz are about three weeks away from their season opener Sept. 2 in Missoula against Butler. They have talent spread across the offense, and now it's up to Hauck and Co. to find the correct quarterback to run the show.

“We want to be multiple on offense,” Hauck offered. “Being able to run the quarterback some would be great. You got to have some guys in that room in case they get nicked up to be able to do that, feel good about it. We like our quarterbacks at Montana to be able to throw it. They’ll have to be able to complete passes.”