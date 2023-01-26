Montana couldn't grab a defensive rebound to save its life early in the second half Thursday at Sacramento State.
Trailing 44-42, the Griz allowed the Hornets to snag three offensive boards in a single possession that lasted exactly one minute. The last of those three led to a Zach Chappell 3-pointer, the first of four consecutive triples for the Hornets, who outscored the Griz 32-17 in the second half.
Then, UM couldn't score a basket to save its life as it allowed a 14-0 run while undergoing its second scoring drought of five-plus minutes. The Griz struggled to find the bottom of the net as they were outscored 23-6 over the final 16:35 while mustering a season-low 48 points and suffering their largest margin of defeat against Sacramento State in program history.
The result was a 67-48 loss and their first three-game losing streak as they dropped to 3-6 in Big Sky games and remained in seventh in the standings. They're at the midpoint of league play heading to Portland State 8 p.m. MT Saturday, a game which could determine the future path of their season.
The Griz were outrebounded 35-19 and had just 12 defensive rebounds while allowing the Hornets to grab 13 offensive boards, tied for the most UM has given up this season. Sacramento State, the Big Sky's top rebounding team, converted those offensive rebounds into a 22-2 edge in second-chance points while shooting 51.9% (27 of 52) and outscoring the Griz 38-20 in the paint.
Part of the reason for the Hornets feasting down low was the absence of Montana 6-foot-9 senior forward Mack Anderson, who sat on the bench with a boot on his left foot. UM struggled to slow Sacramento State's big men as 7-1 senior center Callum McRae tallied 14 points and seven rebounds while 6-9 junior forward Akol Mawein had 16 points and seven boards.
The Griz excel when they convert their defense into offense, but they had issues with getting stops. When they did get a stop, they failed to rebound the ball with regularity. They shot just 39.6% (19 of 48) from the field, their fifth-worst percentage this season.
Montana was led by Lonnell Martin Jr.'s 14 points, his second most this season, and Aanen Moody's 12 points. They combined for 10 made field goals, five each, while the rest of the team totaled nine. Josh Bannan was limited to six points on 3-of-6 shooting, Dischon Thomas had four on 1-of-6 shooting and Brandon Whitney had two on 1-of-4 shooting.
None of them dealt with foul trouble. In fact, no player on either team had more than two fouls. There were only 20 total fouls called in the game and just 11 free throws attempted.
The Griz started hot out of the gates as Martin scored five points in his return to the starting lineup and Moody had eight as they built a 24-16 lead with 8:48 left in the first half. They then found themselves mired in a shooting slump as they missed nine consecutive field goal attempts over a 5:29 stretch and went down 31-24 as the Hornets put together a 15-0 run.
Montana pulled within 33-31, but a dunk by Mawein after a missed shot in the final seconds summed up the first half, which saw UM trailing 35-31 after struggling on the boards. The Hornets scored 28 points in the paint and 10 second-chance points to shoot 53.6% as McRae scored 12 and Mawein 11.
Martin made his first three 3-point attempts in the second half as he scored the Grizzlies' first nine points, but they couldn't take the lead as the Hornets scored eight more second-chance points in less than five minutes. After his nine points in the opening 2:22, the rest of the Griz combined for eight points in the final 17:38.
Sac State went up 47-42 on a possession in which McRae, Austin Patterson and Cameron Wilbon grabbed offensive boards. Wilbon, who scored 16 points, then assisted on a 3-pointer by Chappell, who scored just five points after entering the game seventh in the Big Sky at 16 points. The Hornets made three more triples, one by Patterson and two by Gianni Hunt, on a 14-0 run.
UM snapped its scoring drought of 8:48 and its streak of 10 consecutive missed shots when Jonathan Brown, an NAIA transfer guard who hadn't scored since Nov. 27, hit a jumper to pull the Griz within 58-44 with 7:47 to play. It took them 3:48 to score again, on a layup by true freshman Jaxon Nap, but they were down 65-46 after that basket.
Many of the Griz starters were benched for the final several minutes of the game. Bannan played 26 minutes, Whitney 25 and Thomas 22, while transfer Laolu Oke played 20, Nap 12 and Brown eight.
