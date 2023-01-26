Montana couldn't grab a defensive rebound to save its life early in the second half Thursday at Sacramento State.

Trailing 44-42, the Griz allowed the Hornets to snag three offensive boards in a single possession that lasted exactly one minute. The last of those three led to a Zach Chappell 3-pointer, the first of four consecutive triples for the Hornets, who outscored the Griz 32-17 in the second half.

Frank Gogola is the Senior Sports Reporter at the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments