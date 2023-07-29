MISSOULA — The Montana football team received recent commitments from a linebacker and a wide receiver, both of whom are from California.

Owen Tesch graduated from Yorba Linda in the spring, so the linebacker will be on campus in Missoula next month. He had originally committed to NCAA Division III Chapman, a California school, but announced Friday on Twitter that he is taking a different path.

"Blessed to announce that I have committed to play football at The University of Montana! I would like to thank all of my Coaches, Teammates, and Family who have helped me along this journey! #gogriz

Tesch had 74 tackles for Yorba Linda last fall.

Brooks Davis plays wideout for Heritage High School in Brentwood, California, and will join the Griz in 2024. Last year was the first the three-star recruit played football and he fielded offers from UM, Air Force, Army and San Diego after making 18 catches for 428 yards and five touchdowns.

"I am very blessed and excited to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB. Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way."

In other news, Montana standout tight end Cole Grossman announced on Twitter he had season-ending surgery and will miss the 2023 season. He was a freshman All-American in 2021.

"Unfortunately my junior season has been cut short and I can't wait to be back in WaGriz stadium for my senior year."