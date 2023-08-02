MISSOULA — The Montana football team received a commitment this week from Kalispell Glacier tight end/defensive end Isaac Keim.

He will join the team prior to the 2024 season. The senior-to-be joins Kash Goicoechia, Danny Sirmon and Grady Walker as in-state commits for 2024.

Keim, a state champion swimmer who is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, announced his decision on Wednesday afternoon via Twitter.

"I'm super excited to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB after a great conversation with @KeatonJ_3 (Keaton Johnson, Griz director of recruiting). I would like to thank family, friends and everyone else that has helped me with this journey!

I’m super excited to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB after a great conversation with @KeatonJ_3. I would like to thank family, friends and everyone else that has helped me with this journey! @rphen85 @GrizCoachGreen @Coach_Hauck @CoachMLinehan @ghs_wolfpack_fb pic.twitter.com/zySoNTbUWU — Isaac Keim (@isaac_keim) August 2, 2023