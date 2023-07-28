MISSOULA — The Montana football team received a commitment from a versatile defensive standout from North Carolina this week.
Defensive end/linebacker Brenton Handsford from Ashville High School in Ashville, North Carolina, will join the Grizzlies in 2024. He recently moved there from Olympia, Washington, where he competed for Capital High School.
Handsford is listed at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds. He also had an offer from Appalachian State of the Football Bowl Subdivision.
