The Montana Grizzlies received a pair of commitments from transfer players earlier this week.

Former UCLA defensive back Jelani Warren announced his intention to join the Griz via Twitter on Monday. He’s a grad transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining because of redshirt and COVID seasons.

Warren didn’t play in any games over the past four seasons with UCLA. He did earn a bachelor's degree and secured a spot on the Athletic Director's honor roll for the fall 2022 and spring 2020 semesters.

The Oakland native is listed at 6-foot, 199 pounds. He received several offers this spring, with his lone NCAA Division I offers coming from UM and fellow Big Sky team Idaho State.

Warren walked on with the Bruins in 2019. He chose them over a preferred walk-on opportunity at Washington State and offers from FCS teams Northern Arizona, Cal Poly and Columbia.

At Bishop O'Dowd High School, he played two years of varsity football as well as basketball and track. As a senior, he caught 48 passes for 1,042 yards and 18 touchdowns while also totaling 23 tackles.

Junior college transfer Joseph Grezmak also announced his transfer to UM via Twitter on Monday. He’s a tight end who spent this past season at Louisburg College in North Carolina.

Grezmak caught three passes for 61 yards and one touchdown over three games this past year. His season was then cut short because of a foot injury.

He's listed at 6-5, 240 pounds. He also had an offer from Western Illinois this spring.

Grezmak is from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. He played at East Surry High School, where he was an all-conference defensive lineman as a senior. He totaled 77 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, four fumble recoveries, two defensive touchdowns, one forced fumble and one blocked punt.

The additions of Warren and Grezmak give the Griz eight post-spring ball transfers. The others are quarterback Clifton McDowell (Central Arkansas), wide receiver Lucas Prendergast (Nevada), defensive lineman Matai Mata’afa (Mississippi State), kicker Grant Glasgow (Kansas), punter Travis Benham (San Jose State) and tight end Evan Shafer (NCAA Division II Hillsdale College).

In other recruiting news, Missoula Sentinel senior-to-be Danny Sirmon announced an offer from Montana State on Monday. The tight end also has offers from the Grizzlies and fellow Big Sky team Northern Colorado.

Sirmon is listed at 6-6, 235 pounds. He had 15 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns last year for the Spartans, who lost in the State AA semifinals to eventual champion Helena Capital. He also had six carries for 14 yards.

Sirmon's father, David, won a national championship playing for the Griz in 1995. His brother, Jacob, is currently a quarterback at Northern Colorado.