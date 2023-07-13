The Montana Grizzlies will play six of their 11 regular-season games at night this coming football season.

Their two home games under the lights are 6 p.m. Sept 16 vs. NCAA Division II back-to-back national champion Ferris State and 6 p.m. Nov. 4 against three-time defending Big Sky champion Sacramento State.

The Griz will be on the road for four night games: 7 p.m. MT Sept. 9 at United Athletic Conference member Utah Tech, 5 p.m. MT Oct. 7 at UC Davis, 8:30 p.m. MT Oct. 14 at Idaho and 8 p.m. MT Nov. 11 at Portland State.

Montana's other home games are noon Sept. 2 vs. non-scholarship Butler, 2 p.m. Sept. 30 against Idaho State for Homecoming, 1 p.m. Oct. 28 vs. Northern Colorado and noon Nov. 18 against Montana State in the 122nd Brawl of the Wild.

The Grizzlies' lone road game during the day is 2 p.m. MT Sept. 23 at Northern Arizona. Their only games inside a dome will come against NAU and Idaho.

UM will have 10 of its 11 games televised, with the exception being Utah Tech. ESPN2 will broadcast the game against Idaho, SWX will have Butler and Ferris State, and MTN will show all Big Sky games aside from Idaho. All games can be streamed on ESPN+, except for Idaho, which can be streamed on the ESPN App.