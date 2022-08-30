MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies released their two-deep Tuesday with few surprises.
San Diego State transfer Lucas Johnson was named the starting quarterback for the season opener against Northwestern State 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Sophomore Kris Brown, who went 3-1 last season, was listed as the backup.
Junior running back Marcus Knight, a 2019 All-American, wasn't listed on the two-deep but could potentially factor into the deep rotation as he works his way back from injury. He has practiced throughout preseason camp, but No. 1 RB Xavier Harris received many first-team reps in August and No. 2 RB Nick Ostmo broke off several long runs as he also returns from injury.
In addition to Johnson, two other offensive players will be making their first start for UM. Nebraska transfer Chris Walker is listed at left tackle, while redshirt freshman Liam Brown is listed at right guard.
Two players will also make their first start in a Griz uniform on defense. Junior Braxton Hill got the nod at one of the three linebacker spots, and senior DeAri Todd, a Michigan State transfer who joined the team last year, is listed as one of the two starting defensive ends.
On special teams, three players are set to make their Griz debuts. Cal transfer Nico Ramos is listed as the kicker, redshirt freshman Grayson Pibal is listed as the long snapper and Kalispell Glacier grad Patrick Rohrbach, a true freshman, is listed as the punter.
Other offensive starters on the two-deep are outside wide receivers Mitch Roberts and Malik Flowers, slot receiver Keelan White, tight end Cole Grossman, left guard Hunter Mayginnes, center AJ Forbes and right tackle Brandon Casey.
Other defensive starters on the depth chart are defensive end Jacob McGourin, linebackers Marcus Welnel and Patrick O'Connell, nose tackle Alex Gubner, cornerbacks Corbin Walker and Justin Ford, and safeties Robby Hauck, Nash Fouch and Garrett Graves. Idaho State transfer Jayden Dawson, an All-Big Sky cornerback, is listed as Walker's backup.
On special teams, Flowers is listed as the kick returner, Roberts as the holder and Junior Bergen as the punt returner.
Within the game notes, Welnel was listed with the No. 10 jersey, not the No. 37 legacy jersey that former linebacker Jace Lewis passed on to him over the summer. Head coach Bobby Hauck has declined to provide any meaningful comment about the situation since the first day of camp in August.
