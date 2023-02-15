MISSOULA — Travis DeCuire had no decision to make about whether the Montana men’s basketball team would have a heart-to-heart talk after the loss to Sacramento State last month.
“The moment presents itself and you can’t avoid it,” he said Wednesday leading up to the Brawl of the Wild basketball game against Montana State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Bozeman.
The Griz have turned around their season in a major way since that hour-long talk that included arguing and crying in the visiting locker room. The team needed to set the record straight with each other, and the result has seen their win-loss record skyrocket in the first column.
UM has won five consecutive games since then as they’ve gone from 3-6 in Big Sky play to 8-6 with four regular-season games remaining. They’ve also shot up from seventh in the standings to fourth place by win percentage and tied for third in the win column.
The Grizzlies’ emergence has made the upcoming rivalry matchup against second-place Montana State more meaningful. Both teams still have something to play for as legitimate tournament championship contenders, which didn’t look like it was going to be the case when UM hit a three-game skid late last month.
DeCuire felt the team has finally built that trust and belief in one another, as evidenced by UM putting together two consecutive strong weekends. It’s the key ingredient he felt they were lacking when they put up 48 points, which he called an “embarrassment” in what turned out to be a season-altering loss for the positive.
“I think humility is the best way to get someone’s attention,” DeCuire said. “You don’t wish that on yourself. I would never want to experience that again as a team. But we got everyone’s undivided attention.
“More importantly, they have each other’s attention. When guys spoke up about how they felt about where we were and how we were playing, everyone was listening. We got our points across and we moved on.”
The offense hasn’t exploded since that meeting but has gone up from 67.8 points in the first nine conference games to 70.4 over the past five. What the offense has become is more consistent after a five-game stretch in which the scoring went 57, 84, 57, 64, 48 before that conversation.
Some of that success is offensive changes and some of it is the ball moving more to pass up a good shot for a great shot as players learn to trust one another more. Against Portland State, the Griz ran their offense through the forwards in the screen game and scored 73. Dischon Thomas had a career-high 25 points that game and has had games go 16, 13 and 14 since them.
Against Weber State, Bannan focused on passing the ball to take pressure off point guard Brandon Whitney as the Griz looked for shots off the catch instead of the dribble as they scored 74. Aanen Moody scored 23 for the third time in four games, which are the three highest-scoring games of his career. Lonnell Martin Jr. has scored 14 twice going back to the Sac State game, tied for the second-most points he’s scored all season.
“I think the combination of the two have been good for us,” DeCuire said of the offensive adjustments and ball movement. “I don’t know that we’ve scored a ton more points, but I think we’ve been more efficient and maybe better defensively.”
The defensive consistency has been an undertold part of the recent success. They’ve held their opponents to 69 or fewer points for 10 consecutive games, giving up an average of 64.2 points in that stretch. They had allowed 74 or more points in three of their first four conference games.
That defensive play has come even as Bozeman native Mack Anderson has been sidelined for nearly the entire winning streak. He missed the Sacramento State game and played just two minutes against Idaho State on Thursday as he works his way back from a from left foot injury.
Transfer forward Laolu Oke has stepped up in Anderson’s absence, playing 20 minutes against Sac State, the first time he had gone over 12 all season. He’s played 13.3 minutes over the past six games as a primarily defensive player, grabbing 20 total rebounds, collecting three steals and blocking two shots.
“Mack being available and being in uniform gives us a lot of confidence with our depth in terms of our level of aggression defensively and not worrying so much about foul trouble when you know you have another body to go to,” DeCuire said of Anderson being back in uniform even though he hasn’t played much recently.
“Lu (Oke) is playing extremely well. I think (Anderson) being out has forced our hand a little bit with Lu and also forced him to be a lot more aggressive and more effective on both sides of the ball. I think we’ve created some depth in that period of time.”
The Grizzlies’ 19-point loss at Sacramento State was their most lopsided defeat in conference play. All five of their other losses came by seven or fewer points and a total of 20 points, or four points per game.
Tight games have been a theme in Big Sky play this season. The Griz were 0-3 in one-possession league games before Sac State and have gone 2-0 since then. Their five-game winning streak has included all wins by single digits.
“I think we felt like we could beat anyone in the conference and maybe we thought we should. I think now we know,” DeCuire said. “In terms of when we get into crunch time in those final late minutes of the game, I think our guys have confidence in terms of their ability to close out a game.
“Before, we just weren’t sure because we didn’t have anyone that really had, had any experience being a closer. We found a way to do that by committee. I think we just are more confident right now in one another.”
That confidence has helped spark a five-game winning streak. That makes the Griz the second-hottest team in the Big Sky behind only Eastern Washington, which has won 15 games in a row overall and 13 consecutive in league play.
DeCuire said he liked the energy in practice this week, thinks his players are in the right headspace and can feel their excitement. It’s been a 180-degree turn that pivoted on a meeting at Sacramento State as the Griz haven't lost a game since Jan. 26.
“We’ve had a stretch two weeks now of playing basketball the right way, playing together and emotionally being attached to the game,” DeCuire said. “If we continue with that, I think we’ll continue to play good basketball. I don’t know how long the streak will go, but for me, I’m more concerned about how often we play well as opposed to the winning streak.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.