MISSOULA — Montana junior and Forsyth native Cade Johnstone is finally a Big Sky Conference champion — at least in an individual event.
Johnstone, who was on the title-winning 1,600-relay team in 2019, won the men's 400-meter dash championship Saturday in Ogden, Utah. He was the lone champion for the men's team at the four-day meet as the Griz finished in sixth place with 68 points. Northern Arizona won with 168 points.
The women's team, which had one individual winner on Friday, ended in seventh with 58 points. Northern Arizona was first with 201 points.
Johnstone won the 400 dash in a school-record 46.58 seconds to edge out Idaho's Spencer Barrera by 0.15 seconds. He added another podium finish by taking third in the men's 200 dash with a time of 21.22 seconds, just 0.2 seconds behind winner David Dunlap of Northern Arizona.
Two other Griz landed on the podium Saturday. Brent Yeakey took second in the men's discus with a throw of 174 feet, 6 inches. Northern Arizona's Parker Jones went 184 feet, 2 inches to win.
Holly Sudol placed third in the women's 400 hurdles with a time of 1 minute, 1.67 seconds. Weber State's Kate Sorensen won in 58.33 seconds.
Other Griz who earned points on the men's side were Quincy Fast (fifth in 800), Kip Krebsbach (fifth in 100), Jacob Lamb (sixth in 800), Alfred Peterson (tied for seventh in high jump), Matt Ward (seventh in discus throw) and Colton Hess (seventh in 400 hurdles). Montana placed fourth in the men's 1,600 relay.
Other Griz who scored points on the women's side were Ailsa Gilbert (sixth in 100 hurdles), Emma Normand (sixth in 100), and Autumn Morse (seventh in javelin throw). Montana finished fifth in the women's 1,600 relay.
Softball
Montana's magical run on the arm of pitcher Tristin Achenbach came to an end one victory short of the championship game at the Big Sky Conference softball tournament.
The sixth-seeded Griz gave up a walk-off hit in a 7-6 loss to second-seeded Southern Utah on Saturday in Ogden, Utah. It was the fifth consecutive game that Achenbach pitched at the three-day tournament as she threw 586 pitches while trying to extend her senior season as long as possible.
Achenbach was named to the all-tournament team for her efforts, as were Maygen McGrath and Cami Sellers. McGrath extended her hitting streak to a program-record 19 consecutive games.
The Griz finished the season 19-30 overall. They were the sixth and final seed in the tournament but had pulled off three upsets, including two in the loser-out bracket Saturday, to make it to the final day.
UM outhit Southern Utah 15-4, but the Griz left 14 runners on base. They stranded the go-ahead run in scoring position in the top of the seventh and allowed the winning run to score in the bottom of the frame when they failed to convert a force out at second base.
