The Montana men's tennis team roared back for a 4-3 win over Idaho in Big Sky Conference action Friday afternoon at the PEAK Racquet Club in Missoula.
The Griz improved to 7-10 overall and 1-1 in the Big Sky with two conference matches remaining as they try to qualify for the league tournament next month. They now hold the tiebreaker over Idaho, which dropped to 5-5, 1-1.
Freshman Guillermo Martin, from Spain, pulled out the singles win that clinched the team victory as he toughed out a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win on court six in the final match. To make Martin's match meaningful, junior Pontus Hallgren picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win on court five to even the team score at 3-3.
"He showed a lot of nerve in a spot that's really difficult for a freshman," Montana coach Jason Brown said about Martin in a news release. "The building gets all sorts of quiet, and when it really came down to it, he stepped up.
"I thought he played better as the match went on too. Guillermo has had some ups and downs this season, so I'm really proud of him."
Montana won four of the six singles matches after losing the doubles point to start the day. Griz junior Oisin Shaffrey was a 6-2, 6-4 winner on court two, and freshman Moritz Stoeger eased to a 6-0, 6-1 victory on court four to give UM a 2-1 lead before Idaho won the next two to go up 3-2.
The Griz close the regular season with three home matches. They host Eastern Washington April 17 in conference play, Weber State April 18 in a non-league contest and Montana State April 24 in a conference game. The Big Sky tournament is slated for May 1-2 in Phoenix.
"I think we've put ourselves in a good spot," Brown said. "We sort of had our back against the wall today, but we checked one of the three boxes off at the end of the season. Now we need to gear up for Eastern Washington next week."
Soccer
Montana dropped its first game of the spring season, losing 3-2 in overtime to Eastern Washington on Friday at Missoula County Stadium.
The Griz fell to 7-1 overall, 6-1 in the Big Sky Conference heading into their regular-season finale Sunday. They've already clinched the Northwest Division No. 1 seed for the league tournament.
UM surrendered the game-winning goal 5:22 into overtime as Taylor Matheny scored off an assist from Maddie Morgan. The Griz had battled back to tie the match and force overtime with a goal by Taylor Hansen at 62:54 and a score by Avery Adams at 84:48.
Montana had fallen into an early 2-0 deficit as Eastern Washington scored twice in the opening 26 minutes. Missoula Sentinel grad Brittany Delridge assisted on the second goal, scored by Sariah Keister at 25:42. McKaley Goffard opened the scoring on an assist by Marissa Miller at 22:41.
Montana had entered the game having outscored its opponents 14-1 in seven games, including 11-1 in six league games. Senior goalie Claire Howard had pitched six shutouts in seven games on her way to becoming the Big Sky's all-time leader in shutouts, but she saved only three of six shots Friday.
Softball
Montana's losing streak hit five games as it dropped a doubleheader to Northern Colorado, 9-1 and 7-4, on Friday in Greeley, Colorado.
The Griz fell to 9-23 overall and 3-5 in the Big Sky. They had started the season with a 3-0 mark in league games but were swept by Sacramento State last weekend.
In the opener, Montana ace pitcher Tristin Achenbach (6-11) surrendered seven runs, six earned, on five hits and five walks while striking out just two across 4.1 innings. UM fell into a 1-0 hole in the first inning, gave up a four-run third inning that included a two-run homer and allowed four runs in the fifth inning as the game was ended by the run rule with a two-run triple off of reliever Ashley Ward.
The Griz managed six hits but left six runners on base. Their lone run came when Kendall Curtis scored on an attempted double steal of home and second base to pull UM within 5-1 in the fifth inning.
In the second game, UM allowed three runs on four hits in the second inning and two runs on five hits in the third to fall down 5-0. The Griz got a solo home run by Cami Sellers and a bases-loaded walk by Kylie Becker in the fourth, but they gave up two runs in the bottom of that inning. Two UM runners scored on a two-out error in the sixth to create the final margin.
Montana closes the three-game series against UNC with a single game at noon Saturday.
