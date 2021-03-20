The Montana softball team has lacked the home-field advantage it has experienced in past seasons during its first homestand in nearly two years.
The Griz (6-17) were outscored 20-3 across two games Saturday as they dropped a doubleheader to Utah Valley in Missoula. They fell to 1-4 this season at Grizzly Softball Field, a place where they went 16-3 in 2019 and prior to this homestand, had been 66-25 since the facility opened in 2015.
“We didn’t come out ready and prepared to play. I’ll take the blame for that,” UM head coach Melanie Meuchel said in a news release.
Montana won in walk-off fashion Friday, but that momentum apparently didn't carry over. The Griz were shut out for the fourth time this season in a 12-0 loss. They were limited to one hit off of pitcher Brooke Carter in the five-inning, run-rule loss, while UVU pounded out 11 hits.
UM freshman Allie Brock allowed five runs on six hits in two innings as she fell to 1-4. Sophomore Ashley Ward gave up seven runs, five earned, on seven hits in the final three innings.
“That’s happened multiple times on the year, when we have a decent outing and then we come back with not a decent outing,” Meuchel said. “We need to have more consistency. That’s our challenge moving forward.”
The Griz got the offense going in the second game but lost, 8-3. McKenna Tjaden had an RBI single in the first inning. Brooklyn Weisgram, who had the walk-off hit Friday, scored on a throwing error and Cami Sellers followed with an RBI double as Montana evened the score at 3-3 in the second inning.
UM freshman Anna Toon allowed seven runs, five earned, on six hits in 3.2 innings as she fell to 0-1. Ward limited the damage to one run on three hits in 3.1 innings of relief, but UVU still finished with nine hits to UM's seven.
The Griz will try to salvage a win against Utah Valley (10-11) in the series finale at noon Sunday in Missoula. It's their final tune-up before beginning Big Sky play at Portland State on March 27-28.
“We will show up tomorrow and we will have a mission on how we’re going to attack the day, the Griz way,” Meuchel said. “When we’re in the box, we own the box. When we’re on the mound, we own the plate. We need to pitch, defend and hit like we are in control of what we’re doing.”
Men's tennis
Montana dropped a 5-2 decision against the Portland Pilots on Saturday in Portland to fall to 3-7 heading into Big Sky play.
UM junior Oisin Shaffrey and freshman Moritz Stoeger each got wins in singles action. Shaffrey earned a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win on court two, while Stoeger had a marathon win on court six, 7-5, 3-6, 1-0 (11).
Stoeger and senior Chase Bartlett opened the day with a 6-4 win on court three, but UM dropped the other two doubles matches and failed to earn the doubles point.
Up next, Montana will begin conference action against Portland State at 11 a.m. Sunday. The league's top two teams advance to the pandemic-altered Big Sky championship tournament in May in Phoenix.
"I felt like our season started today," UM head coach Jason Brown said in a news release. "This felt like a fully engaged college tennis match. It was a battle on every court, and we had our chances, but Portland is a very good team.
"It was a good match. We just had a few things not go our way, but I feel like we're in a good place, and we're excited to play Portland State."
Women's golf
Montana is tied for 12th through the first round of the Red Rocks Invitational on Saturday at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona, Arizona.
The Griz carded a 312 in the opening 18 holes before the second round was suspended because of darkness before it could be completed. It's a competitive 19-team field as Grand Canyon sits atop the leaderboard with a 294, while last-place Northern Colorado is only 28 strokes behind with a 322.
UM sophomore Jessica Ponce is tied for 16th after shooting a 3-over 75 for her best collegiate round. She's seven shots behind individual leader Payton Fehringer of Grand Canyon, who shot a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke lead.
UM's Kylie Esh, Teigan Avery and Faith D'Ortenzio are all tied for 57th with scores of 7-over 79. Tricia Joyce, competing as an individual, had an 8-over 80, while Allison Sobol had a 12-over 84.
“It’s a difficult course in terms of getting on the greens and putting. It caused everybody problems,” UM head coach Kris Nord said in a news release. “The greens are real hard to hit. That was our problem, then we didn’t putt well on top of that. It’s a challenging layout.”
Volleyball
Montana closes the regular season with matches against Sacramento State at 4 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday in Missoula. The Griz are 2-12 and haven't played since March 8 because they had last weekend off.
Weber State (14-1) captured its first-ever Big Sky regular-season title Saturday by beating Montana State. The Bobcats could've won the crown if they swept the matches against the Wildcats on Saturday and Sunday.
