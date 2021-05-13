MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies softball team started Thursday with an upset win, then lost a tight one in the second round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Ogden, Utah.
The sixth-seeded Grizzlies opened with a 6-3 comeback win over the No. 3 Sacramento State Hornets. Montana starting pitcher Tristin Achenbach opened with a rough inning in the bottom of the first when she allowed a three-run home run to Sac State's Alondra Mejia. That put the Griz in a 3-2 hole after they had a two-run home run by Maygen McGrath in the top of the frame.
From there, it was all Grizzlies as Achenbach settled in and the offense backed her up. Achenbach allowed one hit after the first inning and pitched six scoreless frames. She recorded five strikeouts and three walks with three earned runs in the complete-game win.
The Grizzlies recorded 11 hits and left eight runners on base. McGrath led the way at the plate with three RBIs and a 3-for-3 day. McKenna Tjaden went 2 for 3 as the only other UM batter with a multi-hit day.
Lexi Knauss, Brooklyn Weisgram and Jaxie Klucewich each had an RBI.
A few hours after upsetting the Hornets, the Grizzlies fell 3-1 to the second-seeded Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
Achenbach again took the circle, going six innings and allowing four hits, three earned runs, two walks and striking out three batters. Montana led once by getting on the board in the top of the third as McGrath roped a single to the Southern Utah shortstop, allowing a run to make it in off an error.
The Grizzlies left two on base in the top of the third. Southern Utah took its first lead in the bottom of the frame, tying the game with an RBI triple and then taking the lead on an RBI double two batters later. The Thunderbirds added one more run in the fifth.
The Grizzlies will take on the fourth-seeded Northern Colorado Bears at noon Friday in a loser-out game.
Track and field
Jansen Ziola led the way for the Grizzlies with a second-place finish in the women's heptathlon at the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Ogden, Utah.
Ziola took four wins in the seven events she competed in with a total score 5,362. Idaho State's Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis took first (5,438). Ziola won the 100-meter hurdles (13.79), 200 meters (24.43), long jump (19-8.75) and 800 meters (2:18.23).
Montana placed three others in the top 10 with Jaree Mane (5,001) in fourth, Morgan Radtke (4,656) in sixth and Whitney Morrison (4,595) in seventh.
Through one event, the Grizzlies lead the women's standings heading into Friday's slate of events.
