The Montana softball team opened Big Sky Conference play with a bang as it completed a three-game sweep at Portland State.
The Griz closed the series with a 9-8 victory on Sunday to improve to 9-18 overall and 3-0 in conference action. It's their first three-game winning streak this season after they had opened the series against the Vikings (3-17, 0-3) with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, winning 2-1 and 10-1.
On Sunday, Cami Sellers broke a 6-6 tie in the sixth inning with a three-run home run to right-center field, her third of the season. She finished with three RBIs, as did Kylie Becker, who had a team-high six during the series. Jaxie Klucewich drove in two runners, and Julie Phelps tabbed one RBI in her 3-for-3 performance at the plate.
Freshman pitcher Allie Brock picked up the win to improve to 3-4 as she limited Portland State to three runs on four hits over the final three innings. She came on in relief of starter Tristin Achenbach, who allowed five runs on seven hits over four innings. They combined to strand 12 runners on base.
The series opener Saturday was a pitcher's duel as Achenbach limited the Vikings to one run on four hits and four walks in seven innings while improving to 6-8. Sellers gave UM a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the fifth inning, and Becker made it 2-0 in the sixth when she was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The nightcap featured Montana's first run-rule win of the season. Maygen McGrath hit her team-leaving seventh home run, while Becker also went yard. Becker and Kendall Curtis each collected two RBIs, while Sellers, McGrath, Klucewich and Lexi Knauss all drove in one run.
Montana will host its first Big Sky series on Friday and Saturday against Sacramento State. Weber State, Sacramento State and UM, the top three teams in the Big Sky preseason poll, in that order, all opened league play with 3-0 records.
Men's tennis
Montana pulled off the biggest upset of its current three-game winning streak when it rallied for a 4-3 road win over No. 62 Gonzaga on Sunday, the program's first win against a ranked team in modern history.
The Griz (6-8) opened the day by winning the doubles point, which proved to be the difference as the teams split the six singles matches. Oisin Shaffrey and Chase Bartlett won No. 2 doubles 6-4, while Pontus Hallgren and Moritz Stoeger won No. 3 doubles 6-2.
In singles, Montana's Ed Pudney won 6-3, 6-3 on court one, Stoeger rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win on court four and Hallgren hustled back for a 5-7, 7-5, 7-5 win on court five. Montana trailed 3-2 as the final two matches were being played, but Stoeger and Hallgren each pulled out wins to help UM emerge victorious.
Track & field
Montana had athletes win 12 events and set 62 personal bests during the team's season-opening Al Manuel Northwest Invite, which wrapped up Saturday in Missoula.
On the men's side, senior Dylan Kipp won the javelin with a 230-4, which is the best mark in the Big Sky this season and was within 2 feet of the school record. Junior Kyle Peterson won the 5,000 meters with a personal-best time of 15:00.35. Sophomore Jordan Stow topped the long jump with a personal record of 23-11.5. Sophomore Cade Johnston won the 200 meters in a personal-record time of 21.62. Freshman Matt Ward won the hammer throw with a personal best of 185-9. Montana also won the 1,600-meter relay with the team of Chase Armstrong, Colton Hess, Quincy Frost and Trevor Henry.
On the women's side, senior Kimberly Earhart posted a personal record of 153-11 to win the javelin. Junior Tanessa Morris won the hammer throw with a personal record of 185-8. Junior Abby Dodge captured the high jump title with a personal best of 5-7. Sophomore Abby Harmon won the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.72, a personal record. Freshman Ailsa Gilbert topped the long jump with a personal record of 17-11.75. Freshman Jansen Ziola won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.40.
Men's basketball
Former Montana men's basketball player and coach Wayne Tinkle will square off against former Montana Tech men's basketball coach Kelvin Sampson in the Elite Eight. Tinkle's 12th-seeded Oregon State Beavers face Sampson's 2nd-seeded Houston Cougars for a trip to the Final Four.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 5:15 p.m. MT Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and will air on CBS.
