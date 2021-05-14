Montana's Tanessa Morris is making the most of her first year with the Griz.
The junior from Canada won the women's hammer throw at the Big Sky outdoor track and field championships on Friday at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. She had spent the previous two seasons at the University of Lethbridge.
Morris was the lone champion for UM on either the men's or women's side on the third day of the four-day meet. The Griz had 10 other competitors who scored points Friday as the women were in fourth place (40 points) and the men were in fifth (24). Northern Arizona leads the women with 47 points, while Weber State has 77 points for a 26-point lead over second-place Montana State.
Morris' best throw in her six attempts was 199 feet. That was nearly 9 feet better than second-place finisher Vernice Ketes of Eastern Washington, who went 181 feet, 4 inches.
Two other UM athletes landed on the podium. Zane Johnson placed second in the pole vault, while Abby Dodge took third in the high jump.
Other Griz who scored points on the women's side were Holly Houston (fifth in discus), Morgan Radtke (tied for seventh in high jump) and Jansen Ziola (eighth in long jump).
Other Griz who collected points on the men's side were Evan Todd (fourth in javelin throw), Peterson Bohannon (fifth in long jump), Jordan Stow (sixth in long jump), Brent Yeakey (sixth in shot put) and Matthew Hockett (eighth in javelin throw).
In the track prelims, Cade Johnstone qualified for the men's 400 dash finals with the top time, and he had the No. 2 time in the men's 200 dash. Jacob Lamb secured the best time in the men's 800 run to advance to the final.
Other qualifiers for the finals were Holly Sudol in the women's 400 hurdles (third), Kip Krebsbach in the men's 100 dash (fourth), Quincy Fast in the men's 800 run (fifth), Emma Normand in the women's 100 dash (sixth), Alisha Gilbert in the women's 100 hurdles (seventh) and Colton Hess in the men's 400 hurdles (eighth).
Softball
Montana has made it to the final day of the Big Sky softball tournament by winning two elimination games Friday.
The sixth-seeded Griz will play in the loser-takes-third game against second-seeded Southern Utah at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The winner will then have to beat fifth-seeded Portland State twice in the championship round to win the tournament title and automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
The Griz survived their first elimination game Friday afternoon by hanging on for a 7-6 win over fourth-seeded Northern Colorado. They had led 7-2 heading to the final frame before they gave up four runs by committing three errors.
UM then beat third-seeded Sacramento State, 5-0, as senior Tristin Achenbach pitched her fourth game in a row at the tournament and moved into first place in school history and fifth in Big Sky history with her 389th career strikeout. The Griz had beaten the Hornets 6-3 in the opening round before losing 3-1 to Southern Utah in their second game Thursday.
Weber State, the No. 1 seed and site host, was the first team eliminated. The Wildcats went 0-2 in the six-team tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.