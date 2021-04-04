The Montana women's tennis team completed a season sweep of archrival Montana State by toughing out a 4-3 win Sunday at the Bobcat Anderson Tennis Center in Bozeman.
The Griz improved to 6-4, winning for the fifth time in six matches, a stretch that includes a 6-1 home win over MSU on Feb. 28. The Bobcats dropped to 1-8.
UM freshman Ivayla Mitkova secured the victory with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jazmin Lerman on court six. The teams had played to a 3-3 tie prior to that match concluding.
"We showed a ton of perseverance as a group today," UM head coach Steve Ascher said in a news release. "Montana State battled hard, but we were able to step up in key moments to earn a hard-fought college tennis match."
The Griz jumped out to a 3-0 lead and opened by winning the doubles point by taking two of the three matches. Alex Walker and Lauren Dunlap won 6-1 on court two while Mitkova and Maria Goheen won 6-2 on court three.
UM then won the first two singles matches as it shuffled its lineup to prevent any similar matchups from the teams' first meet. Julia Rooney won 6-3, 6-4 over Mirte Van Baelen on court two and Goheen won 6-3, 6-2 against Enni Zander on court four.
MSU then roared back with three consecutive singles wins to tie the contest at 3-3. Laura Mary beat UM's Olivia Oosterbaan 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 on court one, Felicia Jayasaputra topped Dunlap 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 on court three and JJ Chen downed Walker 6-1, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 on court five. That set up Mitkova's heroics.
The Griz conclude their regular season by hosting Idaho on April 16 and Eastern Washington on April 18.
Soccer
Montana clinched the Big Sky's Northwest Division title, qualified for the conference tournament and remained undefeated by rolling to a 3-0 road win over Sacramento State on Sunday.
The Griz improved to 7-0 overall, 6-0 in Big Sky play with two regular-season games left. The win completed a sweep of the Hornets after UM had toughed out a 1-0 overtime victory Friday.
“It’s clicking at the right time,” UM head coach Chris Citowicki said in a news release. “We wanted to leave here a better team than we came in here with. This isn’t the peak. We’re just getting better and better and better. That’s what next weekend is all about, getting better against a very good team.”
Sami Siems, who scored the game winner Friday 5:02 into overtime, started the scoring Sunday with a goal assisted by Jaden Griggs 37:14 into the game. Siems pushed the lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 44:15 off a rebound from a saved shot. Alexa Coyle made it a three-goal lead with a goal assisted by Mimi Eiden and Taylor Hansen at 52:10.
Montana senior goalie Claire Howard collected her 32nd career shutout in 69 games, extending her Big Sky career record for most shutouts. She has six shutouts in seven games this season as UM has outscored its opponents 14-1.
The Griz close the regular season with home games against Eastern Washington on Friday and Sunday. They'll then be the Northwest Division's No. 1 seed in the four-team Big Sky tournament, which begins April 15 in Ogden, Utah, and will open against the Southeast Division's No. 2 seed.
Montana won the 2018 Big Sky tournament title and the 2019 Big Sky regular-season title in Citowicki's first two seasons at UM.
Men's tennis
Montana dropped a 5-2 decision at Idaho State on Sunday to fall to 6-10.
Oisin Shaffrey and Pontus Hallgren got UM's lone victories. Shaffrey scored a 7-6, 6-3 win on court two, while Hallgren cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win on court six.
