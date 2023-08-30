MISSOULA — TraJon Cotton’s first degree came in public health.

The major isn’t the important part. It’s that his bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana made him the first person in his family to earn a college diploma.

That’s quite the potentially life-changing accomplishment for the youngest of six children born to a one-time teen mother in Sacramento.

“Getting a degree, being the first one, that just always kept me motivated and kept me pushing,” he said ahead of Montana’s season opener against Butler noon Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

“My family, we don’t have anyone with degrees and people to look up to. So that’s why I had all my family behind me because they see me doing something that’s really uncommon. Being a kid from Sacramento, I’m just blessed to be a role model.”

Cotton’s mother, Audrey, instilled in him the importance of academics over sports. College opportunities wouldn’t come no matter the football skills if he didn’t keep up his grades in high school.

His grandmother, Trudy, also kept him on the right path with her support. She died from cancer in 2018 at 61 years old, soon after Cotton earned that college scholarship. He still wears a necklace with a medallion of her on special occasions.

“She was just always so proud of me with everything I did,” he said. “I try to go on and do everything for her. She’s always with me regardless.”

Cotton saw examples of potential not coming to its highest fruition. His oldest brother, Tracy Jr., played some football for junior college and NCAA Division II teams, he said.

It was his other brother, Jerrell, who made more of an impact on him because they’re closer in age. Cotton recalled Jerrell having college football offers but not getting to play at that level.

“I’ve always been an observant person,” he said. “I wanted to play football because my brother played. He was good, but he never had the grades and stayed focused. I kind of learned from his mistakes and made sure I didn’t do them as well.”

He kept focused on his grades at Inderkum High School. He also excelled on the gridiron, both for the high school team and for the TMP Elite team coached by “Coach T” Terrance Leonard that traveled around the country playing 7-on-7 football games.

Cotton was part of a loaded senior class of recruits and gained offers from big-time programs like Oregon, Nebraska, Colorado, California and Oregon State. He chose OSU and earned honor roll recognition in the classroom early in his college career.

“TraJon is a special young man and always has been,” Leonard said. “He’s been a leader in the community and high school. He was a quarterback and safety, all leadership positions. Not surprised, but he overcame adversity.

“TraJon, he just continues to excel. He’s the kind of young man that I’m happy and expected it because he has it in him to be a leader. Just a focused young man.”

Cotton has maintained a grade-point average of 3.0 or better throughout college. He’s been an Academic All-Big Sky selection both seasons at UM.

He already has people back in California who can see him as a positive role model. He’s an uncle to eight nieces and nephews.

“I’m the youngest, so all my brothers and sisters are proud of me, but my nieces and nephews, they look up to me,” he said. “Every time I FaceTime my mom at home or my brother, they always hop on the phone: When you coming home? When can we go back to Montana? Are you in the NFL yet? They just keep me motivated and keep me going.”

College journey

Cotton’s second diploma was a master’s degree in public administration.

He knew entering college that he’d end up with a bachelor’s degree. But a master’s degree was more than he dreamed he’d accomplish.

Both degrees came from Montana after he transferred from Oregon State in 2020.

“When I hit the portal, Oregon State kind of took the life out of me football-wise with the different coaching staffs,” he said. “You’re working your way up in the depth chart and a new coach comes in and wants to play the vet players or people they recruited.

"I just felt rejuvenated when I got here to Montana. I’ve just been running ever since.”

Cotton has played in all 26 games and started in 18 games since his first full season at UM in the fall of 2021. He had played in only two games at OSU, but he was well on his way to earning a college degree by the time he decided to transfer.

On his own at OSU, Cotton learned about creating a checklist every Sunday for his schoolwork and due dates the coming week. He still uses that system to this day and feels it helped him successfully navigate college.

“Every time I accomplished something, like when I got my bachelor’s, I’m like, I want my master’s now,” he said. “After I accomplish one goal, I always push to something else. I think that’s what’s kept me pushing. And my family. And not limiting myself.”

Overcoming adversity is nothing new to Cotton. That included a position change from cornerback to safety when he came to Montana. It also included an injury in 2019 and another injury in spring 2021 after he joined the Griz.

His first full season with UM opened with the Griz knocking off FBS powerhouse Washington on the road. Since then, his infectious smile and childlike joy on the football continue to beam through.

“Coming here in 2020, Griz Nation just made me feel at home,” he said. “I’ve loved all my experiences here, especially playing at Wa-Griz, it’s crazy, it is really crazy. I can’t wait for it to be sold out every home game this year as well. I love running out of that tunnel with my brothers.”

Cotton was one of five players named a team captain this season. That came as the result of a vote by his teammates. He's also the team's nominee for the Campbell Trophy, aka the "Academic Heisman."

“He’s really done everything that’s been asked of him,” UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. “He’s moved positions. He’s worked his tail off. He does everything right. Popular with his teammates and his coaches. He’s just an all-around good guy. He gives his all for the Griz.”

This is Cotton’s seventh and final season in college, two years longer than expected. One of those extra years came about from a medical waiver in 2019 and the other from the COVID waiver all athletes received for 2020.

That extra time allowed him to finish his master’s degree and intern at the University Center this past summer. He worked with Salena Beaumont Hill, the director of inclusive excellence for student success, to help with diversity, equity and inclusion work on campus.

“I was always just so impressed with how kind and thoughtful and humble he is,” Beaumont Hill said. “When you’re providing support to make connections or building relationships with other underrepresented individuals in a space that they don’t see themselves, those qualities are really going to take him far. They know they can turn to him and have conversations and he’ll hold space where they can be heard and seen.”

She added: “He’s one of those people you know you’re lucky to have your path cross with him because of the kindness and gentleness about him.”

Road ahead

Cotton will close his time at UM with a certificate in entrepreneurship from the UM College of Business.

He’s enjoying those entrepreneurship classes because he’s gaining more insight into the business side of things. He’s getting more looks at the management and logistics angles if he decides to try his own business venture.

“My end goal is to create my own non-profit for kids in Sacramento,” he said. “A place where maybe kids can go to stay out of trouble and to help them excel and help them get ready for college and things like that. College prep readiness and things like that. I feel like it’s needed in Sacramento and I feel like that’s one of my end goals I want to do.”

That’s important to Cotton because that sort of guidance is something he wished he would’ve had more of at a young age.

“It’s something I never really had,” he said. “Me being the first one to really get offers and stuff in my family and go through the recruiting process and have to talk with my counselors, ‘Am I eligible,’ and things like that, I had to do it all by myself.

“My parents really didn’t know. They were just going off of me and trusting I knew what I was doing, and I was just a kid. I feel like having those steps in place can really help a lot of kids.”

Cotton already made some impact on the Missoula community when he volunteered at Lowell Elementary School last fall. It was part of the Midday Move program, funded by United Way of Missoula County, to encourage healthy exercise while engaging with students.

He led football lessons and games with kindergarten through fifth grade students during their lunch recess one to two times per week. He was even nominated for an award by Peggy Schmidt, the “5-2-1-0 Let’s Move! Missoula” program coordinator at the Missoula City-County Health Department.

“He was our best volunteer: He was consistent, reliable, awesome at what he did, the principal and teachers and playground mates at Lowell loved him,” she said, adding: “He had a dedication for doing it right. If he was going to do it, he’d do it right.

“Some might say it’s just playing with kids on the playground. But he saw how they benefited from having extra role models around and extra attention and engaging them in play, especially the kids who hang back. I think he saw the value of the program. We were lucky enough that he gave us his time.”

Other avenues he’s considering are working for the government, at a YMCA, or in an elementary school or high school. He also volunteered at the YMCA during his time in Missoula.

“He’ll be a leader,” Leonard said. “He’ll go into politics and be a senator. Or he’ll be a college head coach. Something like that. It’s all up to him. It’s whatever he wants to do. He’s always exemplified leadership skills and been respectful and put himself in the best situations.”